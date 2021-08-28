Police Blotter: Oreo Thief Was Driving White GMC Cobra; Moore Road Neighbors Settle Washing Machine Dispute, Other Issues Remain

An employee of Murphy Express, 6398 Lee Hwy., told police that a person stole Oreos. They said the thief was a white male driving a white GMC Cobra. The vehicle was last seen driving north on Lee Highway towards Shallowford Road.

A man on Bellflower Circle reported a theft from his car. He told police he believes that his 2014 Ford Fusion was unlocked. He said everything inside was tossed about and his wallet and its contents were stolen from the center console.

An employee of the Exxon gas station, 2301 4th Ave., told police they have had problems with people loitering on their property. She mentioned a black female with short red twists in her hair. Police located and identified the woman. She told police she was not told to leave and that she would, without incident, if told to leave. Such was done and she was told to leave knowing she would be arrested if she returned, as such would be trespassing.

The boss at Mayer Electric, 799 E 11th St., told police he wishes to have the homeless population removed from his property and issued warnings for first time offenses for trespassing. If a person returns that has been already warned he/she is subject to arrest for trespassing. He did say he would press charges.

A verbal disorder was reported at a residence on Hickory Brook Road. Police spoke to a couple and a woman who said they were arguing about the care that the woman was providing and she told them that she was not taking care of them and walked out of the house to the neighbor’s house and called police. They were able to settle the situation and the woman left the residence for the evening.

Police were called for a disorder prevention at a residence on Central Avenue while a woman gathered her belongings. She was able to get all items without issue.

Police were called about a man causing a disorder on Fagan Street. When police arrived, the man causing the disorder was gone.

Police responded to a disorder at the Village Apartments, 701 N. Germantown Road. A man told police he did some work on a woman's car. He said she came to pick it up, but she did not have the $40 that she owed him. She told him her mom would bring it by after she got off work, so he told her that he would keep her keys until he was paid. This made her mad and before police could talk to her and get her information, she yelled that she was not going to pay him and went into an apartment and shut the door.

A woman on Shallowford Road told police that her car had been stolen. She said she drove her car home to the apartments and parked it in front of her unit around 5:30 p.m. the evening before. She said that around 7 p.m. that evening her boyfriend walked his parents outside to their car and did not see her car. She said she woke up this morning and also did not see her car in the parking spot she left it in. She said she called her insurance company and then called the police. She said that her vehicle is a silver 2016 Audi with a crack in the windshield. She said she had the keys to her vehicle and it was locked at the time of the incident. She said that where her car was parked, she found some of her property that had been inside her car. She said she wanted to press charges for the theft. Her car was entered into NCIC.

A man at Dogwood Manor, 959 Gateway Ave., called police about some property he left when he was arrested there. He said he was told it was okay if he left his property in the foyer area and he would be able to retrieve it once he was released from jail. He told police the property management had his belongings thrown out and he needed a report to take to small claims court for his property.

A manager at the CVS Pharmacy, 1301 Dorchester Road, told police they had someone conceal and take merchandise. The manager was able to get a vehicle description and tag number. The listed items in property were recovered on scene and dropped by the thieves. However, he said it is possible they still had merchandise they stole. The manager will send police videos and footage of the incident.

A woman on N. Moore Road told police that she and her neighbor were in a dispute over numerous things, including a washing machine, trash belonging to her neighbor in her trash can and loud music coming from her neighbor's side of the duplex. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he would try and clean up the trash and keep the music at a lower level. The washing machine was no longer disputed once police arrived.