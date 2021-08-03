 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Franklin County Jury Selected To Hear Pikeville Axe Murder Case

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Robert Joe Whittenburg
Robert Joe Whittenburg
- photo by Joseph Dycus

A man charged with using an axe to hack a mother and her daughter to death finally had his trial start in Winchester on Tuesday morning. Robert Joe Whittenburg, 47, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of 46-year-old Deanna Lawrence and 24-year-old Dedra Lawrence in Pikeville, which is in Bledsoe County.

Police found the deceased women lying in a pool of blood on Nov. 30 2017. Whittenburg was indicted in 2018.

Whittenburg had been living at the residence with the women. He was found non-responsive at the grisly murder scene.

Whittenburg is represented by attorney Sam Hudson, while David Shinn is the prosecutor. Both attorneys spent several hours questioning a large pool of potential jurors in front of Judge Thomas Graham. Starting at around 9:30, the two attorneys whittled down the pool of 30-something potential jurors to the official 13.

These jurors will be sequestered for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last around three days.

The case was moved to Franklin County after a change of venue motion was filed.

 


August 3, 2021

Georgia Has Another 6,480 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,750. There are 6,480 new cases, as that total reaches 942,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 67,309, which is an increase of 167 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,110 cases, ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberty Above Mandates

It is no secret I’ve been on the COVID vaccine bandwagon since the very get-go. Due to my compromised immune system and my age (72) I am one of those at-risk people and I got my first shot the first minute I could; around Valentine’s Day. Since then, I’ve used my opinion pulpit to push the vaccine as hard as possible because I am totally convinced it saves lives. Therefore, this ... (click for more)

Sports

Pons Joins Memphis Grizzlies Roster For NBA Summer League

One of the most effective defensive players in college basketball over the past two seasons, departed UT senior Yves Pons is joining the Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League roster. The 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection, Pons saw action in 116 games with 70 total starts during his four-year career from 2017-21. Selected ... (click for more)

Carlene Ryon, Sue Ann Tinker And Evelyn Marie Williams Take 1st Place At CWGA Play Day At Lookout

Carlene Ryon, Sue Ann Tinker, and Evelyn Marie Williams took first place with +5 at a Chattanooga Women's Golf Association play day. It was held at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club. Second place with +3 Charlotte Grant, Lindsay Berry, Dona Robinson, and Pam Potter Low Gross with a 79 - Carlene Ryon Low Net with a 69 - Katie Young (click for more)


