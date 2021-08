Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death With 20 In Intensive Care; County Has 156 New Cases; State Has 2,677 More Cases

Hamilton County had 156 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 47,711.



There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 516 in the county. It is reported to be a white male, age 41-50.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,776, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,419 active cases.



There are 97 patients hospitalized and 20 in intensive care units. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 59 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 903,095 Tuesday with 2,677 new cases. There were 16 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,774, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,247 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 70 more than on Monday. Testing numbers are above 8.471 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 865,930, which is 96 percent

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,328 cases, up 7; 12 deaths



Bradley County: 15,723 cases, up 44; 157 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,883 cases, up 10; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,456 cases, up 13; 50 deaths



Meigs County: 1,476 cases, up 10; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,178 cases, up 10; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,521 cases, up 14; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,850 cases, up 8; 30 deaths



Knox County: 53,765 cases, up 97; 660 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 93,636 cases, up 313; 964 deaths



Shelby County: 105,991 cases, up 366; 1,744 deaths, up 2