Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALCANTAR, SALTO, JOEL

7356 LEE HIGHWAY LOT 12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BELL, DMARQUIS JERVANTE

1826 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• ASSAULT

• POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

• POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

• DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

• DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

• POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

• POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---BUCHANAN, ANTHONY BLAKE1897 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---BURNETTE, DEWAYNE JUAN7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BURNSED, CARL WILLIAMHOMELESS EAST LAKE,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVING---CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D947 LINDSAY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---DAWN, MARCIA E1406 DOVER LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DE LA TORRE SOTO, BLANCA SELENE1541 RIVERBEND RD. DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DIETZEN, WILMA E271 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DIONISIO-GALICIA, JESSICACHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FAIRBANKS, NICOLETTE9109 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 373634523Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---FIELDS, TYLER GREGORY2100 RABBIT VALLEY RD NW CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSIONI O FA HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---GABREIL-RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS5538 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GALVEZ-RAMIREZ, LEYMAN1114 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---GONZALEZ, CESEAR1909 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HARRIS, CARLA LATRECEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---KEMP, STEVEN RAYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFALSE REPORTS---LOCKHART, WILLIAM HAROLD268 PALM ST. WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGHHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCVAY, WYATT COLVERT1708 GOLF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MILLS, CLAUDE2985 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLS, DEVIN AUSIN115 NORMAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOUSHON, NICHOLAS907 WEST GARFIELD AVE. BARTONVILLE, 61607Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NELSON, MARY THERESA2503 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---NELSON, SHANNON MALIH MAXWELL2511 STANDIFER OAKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211487Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RANSOM, LARRY CARSON2163 SHEPHERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RENEAU, JOHN DANIEL9427 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN1703 WAYNE AVE SO. PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICEDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD4100 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL2400 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO1198 HEDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---THARP, LOU LINDSEY802 FAIRVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032712Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---WADLEY, TEDARRELL2717 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WATKINS, SPENCER MARTINS7008 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WATSON, BRIAN KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION