Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 23-30

Today I read that we have 78 COVID patients in our ICUs and 265 patients in the hospital. The hospitals are having to curtail anything but urgent surgeries and medical procedures. Erlanger’s emergency room is jampacked full of patients just waiting to get admitted. Often times, they never see a hospital bed before they are discharged. Our nurses and medical personnel are exhausted. ... (click for more)

I’ll admit I did not know David Alfonso very well, but I knew him. Back in the day when I would run into him in this press box or that, he was “Fonz” and I was ‘Ex.” We were members of the small fraternity of sports writers who would be drawn to the same football games across the South. He worked for the Tampa Tribune, same as my fellow jokester Tom McEwen, so we knew one another ... (click for more)