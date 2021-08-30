Woman, 30, Who Was At Silverdale Jail Aug. 13-21 Dies Of Apparent COVID Complications; Gives Birth To Child

A 30-year-old female Silverdale Jail inmate has died at a local hospital from apparent complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said.

She was identified as Morghan Jean Elmore.

Ms. Elmore, prior to her passing, gave birth to a child who is now in the custody of the Department of Children's Services.

Ms. Elmore was arrested on drug charges on Aug. 13 by Chattanooga Police Department personnel. She was transported to a local hospital on Aug. 21.

Because this is considered an in-custody death, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office has requested the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation.