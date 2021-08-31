 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 77.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hagerty Names Adam Telle As His Chief Of Staff; Announces Additional Appointments

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty today is announcing the appointment of Adam Telle to serve as chief of staff for his U.S. Senate office after John Rader’s departure to pursue opportunities in the private sector. 
 
“I am fortunate to have someone of Adam’s experience and talent on my staff, and I am confident he will continue to excel as he takes on this new role,” said Senator Hagerty. “Since I took office, Adam has been an integral part of my team as my legislative director and chief advisor.

With his-almost two decades of Capitol Hill experience, including his time in the Executive Branch, Adam has put together an incredibly talented team that has helped me advance the interests of Tennesseans, hold the Biden administration accountable, and pursue an agenda that puts the American worker first. Adam’s appointment will ensure continuity and a seamless transition as John Rader departs following his exceptional service.”
 
Prior to returning to Capitol Hill in January, Mr. Telle led the White House Office of Legislative Affairs’ Senate team, where he also managed all national security and appropriations matters. Previously, Mr. Telle was the chief staff member on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee, serving under the chairmanship of U.S. Senators Thad Cochran (R-MS), Richard Shelby (R-AL), John Boozman (R-AR) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). He also spent 10 years in Cochran’s office, where he served as deputy chief of staff, legislative director, and the top national security staffer. Mr. Telle began his Senate career in Shelby’s office. He is a native of Northport, Al. and holds degrees in computer science and communication from Mississippi State University. Mr. Telle spent childhood summers in Sevier County, Tennessee, where his parents were married, and Mr. Telle himself was married in Nashville on the campus of Vanderbilt University, his wife’s alma mater. His dog, “B.B.,” is from Murfreesboro.
 
Mr. Telle is succeeding Mr. Rader, a longtime Senator Hagerty confidant, colleague and friend. 
 
“I cannot thank John Rader enough for his counsel and tireless work this year as my chief of staff, and for his decades of friendship. There is no one more committed to advancing conservative policies that ensure we pass on a better, stronger nation to our children and grandchildren. John and I have worked together before, and I am confident we will work together again someday. John loves Tennessee, and on behalf of the citizens of our state, I thank him for his years of government service—I am forever grateful for John’s selfless service,” Senator Hagerty said.
 
In addition to Mr. Telle’s appointment, Senator Hagerty is also announcing the following staff appointments:

Matt Apple, of Winfield, Pa., to serve as legislative correspondent in the Washington, D.C. office.
 
Kay Durham, of Nashville, to serve as assistant to the state director in the Nashville office.
 
Madison Graham, of Atlanta, and a University of Tennessee, Knoxville, alumnus, to serve as staff assistant in the Washington, D.C. office.
 
Nels Nordquist, of Alexandria, Va., to serve as legislative fellow in the Washington, D.C. office.
 
Amy Winstead, of Jackson, Tn., to serve as caseworker in the Jackson office.


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Rodney Strong was re-elected as chair of the Hamilton County Democratic. In addition, DeAngelo Jelks was elected as vice chair. Therese Tuley was elected as secretary and Alix Thornhill as Treasurer.

Senator Bill Hagerty today is announcing the appointment of Adam Telle to serve as chief of staff for his U.S. Senate office after John Rader's departure to pursue opportunities in the private



Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Rodney Strong was re-elected as chair of the Hamilton County Democratic. In addition, DeAngelo Jelks was elected as vice chair. Therese Tuley was elected as secretary and Alix Thornhill as Treasurer. The Hamilton County Democratic Party held its Biennial Reorganization Convention virtually to elect its new leadership team that will serve for the next two years. Seventy-five Democrats

30-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Should Not Have Been In Jail - And Response

Why are people still being arrested for petty minor crimes anyway during this pandemic? The 30-year-old pregnant mother should have never been arrested and sent to Silverdale in the first place. Is the prison system so desperate to fill jails and prison beds that even during this pandemic they're willing to risk someone's life over an alleged minor drug charge or alleged traffic

Roy Exum: Fired Marine: ‘I’m Bringing It’

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the U.S. military for botching the exit from Kabul issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. "The baby boomer's turn is over," Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The New York Post in an exclusive interview. "I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don't get it, I'm bringing it." He also quoted Thomas

No. 18 Mocs Host Austin Peay Thursday

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are in game week mode for the first time in the 2021 season. And it's some matchup coming to Finley Stadium Thursday night. The Mocs welcome the 20th-ranked Austin Peay Governors at 7:30 p.m. It's the only ranked matchup in FCS play in Week 1. It's also the fourth time in five years Chattanooga starts with a neighbor from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Gets The Nod For Starting Vols QB

Inquiries about Tennessee's starting quarterback have trailed Josh Heupel like a shadow throughout the Vols' preseason football practices. Reporters took turns asking the Vols' first-year head coach about whether he had settled on a starter, often framing the topic as "the obligatory question." Heupel headed off the query on Monday, during his final press conference before


