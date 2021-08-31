Bonnaroo Officials Heart-Broken That Soggy Conditions Force Cancellation Of Festival

Officials of the Bonnaroo Festival at Manchester, Tn., said Tuesday they were having to cancel the event due to soggy conditions.

Officials said, "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen.safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo."