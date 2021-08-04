Summers, Rufolo And Rodgers, P.C. Gifts $5 Million To UT College Of Law

A $5 million gift has been made to the University of Tennessee College of Law in the name of the Chattanooga-based law firm of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers, P.C.

The gift will support the Center for Advocacy and Dispute Resolution, the Legal Clinic, the Douglas Blaze Professorship and scholarships for students interested in pursuing legal careers in advocacy.

Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers member Jeffrey Rufolo said the continued support of the firm’s clients has made this and other gifts possible.

“Philanthropic support for the UT College of Law is paramount to the long-term success of and sustainability for the legal profession in the State of Tennessee,” Mr. Rufolo said.

College of Law Interim Dean Doug Blaze said he hopes that the gift will challenge others to offer their financial support for the College of Law.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers and their particular interest in advancing our students’ appreciation of legal advocacy,” Dean Blaze said. “Partnerships like these are invaluable to us.”

The College of Law has named a classroom and will name the moot court program after the Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm. The firm was founded in 1969 by College of Law graduate Jerry H. Summers. Rufolo is a 1991 College of Law graduate, and Jimmy F. Rodgers, Jr. is a 1994 graduate.

Other Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm attorneys are Marya Wegenka Schalk, a 2005 College of Law graduate, and Benjamin L. McGowan.