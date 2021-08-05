 Thursday, August 5, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRERA-HERNANDEZ, LUIS 
6 LEAH LANE #52 RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOOTH, TREVOR R 
2808 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
---
DAWSON, BILAL 
1621 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN 
1185 MTN CREEK RD 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE 
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS 
1608 EAST 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HECKT, DANIEL JAMES 
4629 ROYAL AVE JACKSONVILLE, 32205 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON 
NONE WARREN, 48091 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNZIKER, REINER H 
2510 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JARRETT, STEVEN DALE 
11024 SW 242ND ST Homestead, 33032 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
JONES, MICHELLE D 
8264 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MANDELSON, JOSHUA J 
5835 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373636461 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
---
MCCULLIGH, JENNIFER MARIE 
144 MASSENGALE RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOON, OWEN D 
1619 PERRY RD EAST RIDGE, 37422 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MORRISON, ADRIAN DELLANO 
4115 SWEET ST CHATT, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
---
NAJM, WHITNEY 
NONE GIVEN , 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
NASH, PATRICK D 
912 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS 
618 RIDGECREST DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ODELL, MICAH JEFFERY 
4709 SONGBIRD TRL APISON, 373027562 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PERRY, DALLAS 
9121 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RAY, KYLIE DENISE 
508 ELY ROAD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
REGAN, KRYSTA 
4744 DEANNA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
REYES, ARNOLDO 
154 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAIN
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBINSON, NATHAN ISAIAH 
6808 NIGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
1510 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND 
8343 TROUTLILY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS 
1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE JUROR OFFICER (FORFEITUR
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (FORFEITURE
THEFT UNDER 1000 (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
---
SANDERS, THEODORE D 
2005 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SHIPLEY, TOMMY RAY 
727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ROBERT KING 
6115 WHITE TAIL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHN 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
SZARKA, GEORGE WILLIAM 
522 LINDCREST CR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
TALLEY, AUSTIN LEE 
565 UNION FORK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
WATTS, KYREE DORCELL 
541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053964 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
WILKERSON, SAMMIE RENEE 
1172 HOT WATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOLFE, BRIAN JUSTIN 
868 SUGAR CREEK ROAD BLUE RIDGE, 30513 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THIRD OFFENSE DUI
---
YOST, LATONYA D 
2604 LYNNWOO PARKWAYS APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DUI


August 5, 2021

