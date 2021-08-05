Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRERA-HERNANDEZ, LUIS

6 LEAH LANE #52 RINGGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOOTH, TREVOR R

2808 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

---

DAWSON, BILAL

1621 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN

1185 MTN CREEK RD 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE

630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

1608 EAST 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HECKT, DANIEL JAMES

4629 ROYAL AVE JACKSONVILLE, 32205

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON

NONE WARREN, 48091

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNZIKER, REINER H

2510 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

JARRETT, STEVEN DALE

11024 SW 242ND ST Homestead, 33032

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

---

JONES, MICHELLE D

8264 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MANDELSON, JOSHUA J

5835 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373636461

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT

---

MCCULLIGH, JENNIFER MARIE

144 MASSENGALE RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MOON, OWEN D

1619 PERRY RD EAST RIDGE, 37422

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

MORRISON, ADRIAN DELLANO

4115 SWEET ST CHATT, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I

---

NAJM, WHITNEY

NONE GIVEN , 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

NASH, PATRICK D

912 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS

618 RIDGECREST DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ODELL, MICAH JEFFERY

4709 SONGBIRD TRL APISON, 373027562

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

PERRY, DALLAS

9121 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

RAY, KYLIE DENISE

508 ELY ROAD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

REGAN, KRYSTA

4744 DEANNA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

REYES, ARNOLDO

154 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAIN

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ROBINSON, NATHAN ISAIAH

6808 NIGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

1510 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND

8343 TROUTLILY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS

1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE JUROR OFFICER (FORFEITUR

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (FORFEITURE

THEFT UNDER 1000 (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

---

SANDERS, THEODORE D

2005 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

SHIPLEY, TOMMY RAY

727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, ROBERT KING6115 WHITE TAIL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSURE---STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHNHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATION---SZARKA, GEORGE WILLIAM522 LINDCREST CR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---TALLEY, AUSTIN LEE565 UNION FORK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySHOPLIFTING (PETITION TO REVOKE)---WATTS, KYREE DORCELL541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053964Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)---WILKERSON, SAMMIE RENEE1172 HOT WATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOLFE, BRIAN JUSTIN868 SUGAR CREEK ROAD BLUE RIDGE, 30513Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHIRD OFFENSE DUI---YOST, LATONYA D2604 LYNNWOO PARKWAYS APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDUI