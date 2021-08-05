Coty Wamp Plans Race For District Attorney

Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again.

Ms. Wamp said, "After careful consideration and receiving encouragement throughout our community, I am preparing to run for District Attorney General in the 11th Judicial District. We need proactive, energetic, and transparent leadership in this important position. As crime in our community continues to rise at an alarming rate, it is imperative that our District Attorney leads with integrity and brings forward solutions.

Ms. Wamp currently serves as General Counsel with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Wamp has had a career in law enforcement and the judiciary having also worked as a public defender in Hamilton County and as a prosecutor serving as an Assistant District Attorney in the 10th Judiciary District. Coty Wamp is a native of Hamilton County and graduated from the University of Tennessee Law School.

Currently, I am proud to be serving as General Counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Serving as a criminal defense attorney, a prosecutor, and within law enforcement has given me a comprehensive understanding of our criminal justice system and the challenges we face here in Hamilton County. A formal announcement will come at a later date. In the meantime, I am focused on my job as General Counsel for the HCSO.”

Her father, Zach Wamp, served a number of terms in Congress and her brother, Weston Wamp, has also been involved in politics.



