Coty Wamp Plans Race For District Attorney

Thursday, August 5, 2021
Coty Wamp
Coty Wamp
Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again.
 
Ms. Wamp said, "After careful consideration and receiving encouragement throughout our community, I am preparing to run for District Attorney General in the 11th Judicial District. We need proactive, energetic, and transparent leadership in this important position. As crime in our community continues to rise at an alarming rate, it is imperative that our District Attorney leads with integrity and brings forward solutions.
 

"After law school, I began my career as an Assistant Public Defender and then went on to prosecute as an Assistant District Attorney in the 10th Judicial District.

Currently, I am proud to be serving as General Counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Serving as a criminal defense attorney, a prosecutor, and within law enforcement has given me a comprehensive understanding of our criminal justice system and the challenges we face here in Hamilton County. A formal announcement will come at a later date. In the meantime, I am focused on my job as General Counsel for the HCSO.”


Ms. Wamp currently serves as General Counsel with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Wamp has had a career in law enforcement and the judiciary having also worked as a public defender in Hamilton County and as a prosecutor serving as an Assistant District Attorney in the 10th Judiciary District. Coty Wamp is a native of Hamilton County and graduated from the University of Tennessee Law School.

 

Her father, Zach Wamp, served a number of terms in Congress and her brother, Weston Wamp, has also been involved in politics.



Terminal Section Of Chattanooga Choo Choo Sells For $12,750,000

The historic terminal section of the Chattanooga Choo Choo has sold for $12,750,000.00. The sale was from a group led by Jon and Adam Kinsey to an investor group. The Kinseys will retain the hotel portion of the Choo Choo. They earlier transferred the iconic dome at the Choo Choo to the Cornerstones historic preservation group. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRERA-HERNANDEZ, LUIS 6 LEAH LANE #52 RINGGOLD, 30741 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BOOTH, TREVOR R 2808 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FORGERY --- DAWSON, BILAL 1621 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)

Uninspired Lookouts Fall 6-4 To Rocket City

There wasn’t much to cheer about at AT&T Wednesday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts, trying to build on Tuesday’s 5-1 win after losing four of their previous five, couldn’t make it happen as the Rocket City Trash Pandas scored the winning runs in the eighth inning en route to a 6-4 victory. Rocket City improves to 38-39 while Chattanooga falls to 40-37. The Trash Pandas ... (click for more)


