Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office.

He has now gone the next step to find out.

Mr. Montague said he has contracted with Vanderbilt University for a survey of the burial ground. It is set to take place next week.

He said, "Unless we have rain, they will string the area out Monday and Tuesday. We estimate 20-24 graves, possibly African American from the late 19th century. Local donations are funding the work through The Generosity Trust.

"We will be using ground penetrating radar - the latest model in production.

"The survey will be done soon by a professor and a grad student. Due to the heat, they will start around 5 a.m.

The Cornerstones historical preservation group is involved, as well as the Tennessee Preservation Trust.



Mr. Montague said, "We are trying to find out who is buried there. Somebody in town knows the story."