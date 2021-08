Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death, 232 New Cases; Tennessee Has 15 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 232 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 48,188.



There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 520 in the county. It is reported the death was a white male, age 51-60.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,911, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,757 active cases.



There are 120 patients hospitalized and 29 in intensive care units. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 58 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 910,185 Thursday with 3,292 new cases. There were 15 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,798, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,426 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 97 more than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.505 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 868,778, which is 95 percent

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,347 cases, up 5; 12 deaths



Bradley County: 15,896 cases, up 65; 157 deaths



Grundy County: 1,897 cases, up 4; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,474 cases, up 8; 50 deaths



Meigs County: 1,480 cases, up 1; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,193 cases, up 5; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,552 cases, up 18; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,875 cases, up 13; 30 deaths



Knox County: 54,141 cases, up 146; 661 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 94,239 cases, up 257; 969 deaths, up 3



7Shelby County: 107,127 cases, up 569; 1,744 deaths