Mayor Tim Kelly Announces Vax 4 Cash Sweepstakes

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Thursday announced the Vax 4 Cash Sweepstakes, a weekly $1,000 drawing that is open to all fully vaccinated Hamilton County residents.

In partnership with the city, Chattanooga Chamber Foundation, CARTA, American Airlines and others, the first drawing will kick off on Aug. 19, and a random winner will be drawn each week thereafter.

“Far and away the most efficient way to emerge from this pandemic is for at least 70 percent of our population to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Kelly. “And that’s not just the opinion of our health experts here in Chattanooga and across the country, that’s common sense that dates back to the first smallpox vaccine in 1796. That’s why we’re taking this definitive step in the fight against the pandemic.”

Weekly winners are eligible to win $1,000, as well a city parking pass good for one month while supplies last. To kick off the sweepstakes in style, the first winner will also receive a pair of round trip plane tickets to anywhere in the world that American Airlines flies, courtesy of American Airlines.

“The only permanent way to end this pandemic and keep our city open for business is to vaccinate our way out of it,” said Justin Groenert, vice president, Public Policy, Chattanooga Chamber. “Incentives are a powerful tool in the toolbox to increase our community’s vaccination rate to 70 percent and the Chamber supports incentives that help our businesses and employees stay healthy. We consider it an honor to partner with the City on this important initiative and are happy to play a continued role in helping Chattanooga emerge stronger from this pandemic.”

To enter the contest, residents may visit sweepstakes.chattanooga.gov or grab a paper entry form at the Chattanooga Public Library. The sweepstakes is open as of 4 p.m. Thursday. To be eligible to win, participants must be a Hamilton County resident who is over 18 and fully vaccinated. If not yet fully vaccinated, act now to have a shot at winning cash and prizes, said officials. .

Mayor Kelly credited the ongoing work of the Hamilton County Health Department and the city’s Office of Community Health in offering vaccinations across the community, from libraries and community centers to parks and concerts. A full list is attached below this news release, and residents may also find a convenient location and time to get vaccinated at vaccines.gov.

The winner’s vaccination status will be verified by the Hamilton County Health Department, and all prizes will be presented by Mayor Kelly in partnership with the Chattanooga Chamber Foundation, and announced on social media and through other channels. Vaccinations received anywhere in Tennessee or Georgia are able to be verified.

Local businesses interested in helping to keep the community’s economy open by donating prizes toward the contest may contact the mayor’s office at 643-7800 or email mayor@chattanooga.gov.

“I’m proud of everyone who has worked together to make this project possible, and while our hope is that this sweepstakes will be a fun incentive for our residents, we must not lose sight of the fact that our community finds itself in a grave situation,” said Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga’s director of community health.

Hamilton County has suffered more than 500 COVID-19 deaths so far, and several of the recent fatalities have been among otherwise healthy young adults. The only thing they had in common was that they were unvaccinated, said officials.

"If 500 Chattanoogans died on an ocean liner, an airplane or in a factory, it would rank among the greatest single tragedies in local history,” Dr. Lambert said. “We can and must do more to save lives.”

Official Sweepstakes Rules: https://sweepstakes.chattanooga.gov/terms-and-conditions/

UPCOMING VACCINATION SITES AND EVENTS



See vaccines.gov and vaccine.hamiltontn.gov for updated information, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383.



Thursday, Aug. 5

Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church

810 Shallowford Road

6-8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug.7

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9 a.m.-3 p.m .

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

Downtown Library Auditorium (every Monday)

1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402

3-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Brainerd Recreation Center

1010 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN, 37411

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Westside Recreation Center

1201 Poplar Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402

3:30-5:30 p.m.







