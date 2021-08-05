 Thursday, August 5, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Mayor Tim Kelly Announces Vax 4 Cash Sweepstakes

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Thursday announced the Vax 4 Cash Sweepstakes, a weekly $1,000 drawing that is open to all fully vaccinated Hamilton County residents. 

In partnership with the city, Chattanooga Chamber Foundation, CARTA, American Airlines and others, the first drawing will kick off on Aug. 19, and a random winner will be drawn each week thereafter.

“Far and away the most efficient way to emerge from this pandemic is for at least 70 percent of our population to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Kelly. “And that’s not just the opinion of our health experts here in Chattanooga and across the country, that’s common sense that dates back to the first smallpox vaccine in 1796. That’s why we’re taking this definitive step in the fight against the pandemic.”

Weekly winners are eligible to win $1,000, as well a city parking pass good for one month while supplies last. To kick off the sweepstakes in style, the first winner will also receive a pair of round trip plane tickets to anywhere in the world that American Airlines flies, courtesy of American Airlines. 

“The only permanent way to end this pandemic and keep our city open for business is to vaccinate our way out of it,” said Justin Groenert, vice president, Public Policy, Chattanooga Chamber. “Incentives are a powerful tool in the toolbox to increase our community’s vaccination rate to 70 percent and the Chamber supports incentives that help our businesses and employees stay healthy. We consider it an honor to partner with the City on this important initiative and are happy to play a continued role in helping Chattanooga emerge stronger from this pandemic.”

To enter the contest, residents may visit sweepstakes.chattanooga.gov or grab a paper entry form at the Chattanooga Public Library. The sweepstakes is open as of 4 p.m. Thursday. To be eligible to win, participants must be a Hamilton County resident who is over 18 and fully vaccinated. If not yet fully vaccinated, act now to have a shot at winning cash and prizes, said officials. .

Mayor Kelly credited the ongoing work of the Hamilton County Health Department and the city’s Office of Community Health in offering vaccinations across the community, from libraries and community centers to parks and concerts. A full list is attached below this news release, and residents may also find a convenient location and time to get vaccinated at vaccines.gov

The winner’s vaccination status will be verified by the Hamilton County Health Department, and all prizes will be presented by Mayor Kelly in partnership with the Chattanooga Chamber Foundation, and announced on social media and through other channels. Vaccinations received anywhere in Tennessee or Georgia are able to be verified. 

Local businesses interested in helping to keep the community’s economy open by donating prizes toward the contest may contact the mayor’s office at 643-7800 or email mayor@chattanooga.gov.

“I’m proud of everyone who has worked together to make this project possible, and while our hope is that this sweepstakes will be a fun incentive for our residents, we must not lose sight of the fact that our community finds itself in a grave situation,” said Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga’s director of community health.

Hamilton County has suffered more than 500 COVID-19 deaths so far, and several of the recent fatalities have been among otherwise healthy young adults. The only thing they had in common was that they were unvaccinated, said officials.

"If 500 Chattanoogans died on an ocean liner, an airplane or in a factory, it would rank among the greatest single tragedies in local history,” Dr. Lambert said. “We can and must do more to save lives.”

Official Sweepstakes Rules: https://sweepstakes.chattanooga.gov/terms-and-conditions/

UPCOMING VACCINATION SITES AND EVENTS

See vaccines.gov and vaccine.hamiltontn.gov for updated information, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383. 

Thursday, Aug. 5
Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church
810 Shallowford Road
6-8 p.m. 

Friday, Aug. 6
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9 a.m.-6 p.m. 

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
8 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
8 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Saturday, Aug.7
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9 a.m.-3 p.m .

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Monday, Aug. 9
Downtown Library Auditorium (every Monday)
1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402
3-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11
Brainerd Recreation Center
1010 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN, 37411
10 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Westside Recreation Center
1201 Poplar Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402
3:30-5:30 p.m.


 


Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the next step to find out. Mr. Montague said he has contracted with Vanderbilt University for a survey of the burial ground. It is set to take place next week. He said, "Unless we have rain, ... (click for more)

One Of Broad Street's Last Large Undeveloped Sites Sells For $4,550,000; New Car Wash Also Acquired

One of the largest remaining undeveloped tracts along South Broad Street has sold for $4,550,000. It is at 3008 Broad St., which is just north of Wendy's. A homeless camp was recently removed from the level site. The sale was from attorneys Marvin and Ronnie Berke to Chattanooga to Hutton Chattanooga Broad Llc. The same purchasers also bought a fairly new car wash at ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Did ‘Duty’ Fade?

I get a huge kick when others share their opinions with me and, as you can see in a letter to me that shares these ‘opinion’ notes today, Franklin McCallie is very special. He shares my urgent plea that we all get vaccinated, and mirrors my wince when people take advantage of “my rights.” As I read his letter and, yes, I share many more values with my liberal friend than he would ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)


