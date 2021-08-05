 Thursday, August 5, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

6th Circuit Judges Reinstate Tennessee's 48-Hour Abortion Waiting Period

Thursday, August 5, 2021
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday reverse the Federal District Court and upheld Tennessee’s 48-hour abortion waiting period. The ruling means that the waiting period will remain law and in effect in Tennessee.

Tennessee Right to Life officials said the waiting period "has proven effective in allowing women to take the time they need to thoughtfully and prayerfully consider the graphic and emotionally damaging effects of an abortion."

"We thank the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals for hearing this case and for affirming the voice of Tennessee voters," said Stacy Dunn, president of Tennessee Right to Life. "We have felt all along that this was a common sense law that gave women time for thoughtful consideration to choose life and reduce coerced abortions.
We are glad that view was upheld by the Sixth Circuit today."

The Tennessee law was passed in 2015.  

In the case that involved a 9-7 majority, Circuit Judge Amul Thapar said the law is constitutional because it does not place a "substantial obstacle" in the way of a "large fraction" of women seeking abortions before the fetus is viable.

Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said, "With this law, politicians are purporting they know better than patients when it comes to making personal decisions about their healthcare. It's demeaning and medically unnecessary."

The court’s ruling reverses the District Court’s decision in Bristol Regional Women’s Center v. Slatery.

In its opinion, the Court recognized that, “before making life’s big decisions, it is often wise to take time to reflect. The people of Tennessee believed that having an abortion was one of those decisions. So they passed a law requiring a waiting period of 48 hours.”

“The Sixth Circuit’s decision is gratifying for several reasons,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “First, the result: a law passed by our representative lawmakers and signed by the Governor five years ago - yes, five years ago - is constitutional. It has been on the books a long time. The Court concluded that, during this time, the 48-hour waiting period has not been a substantial obstacle to getting an abortion in Tennessee.

"Second, the opinion was a reasoned analysis of the law and the lack of proof offered by the plaintiffs, rather than a decision based on policy. Also, this ruling comes after the full Court reconsidered an earlier decision by a three-judge panel of the same Court.”

To read the ruling, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-26-opinion.pdf


August 5, 2021

Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the next step to find out. Mr. Montague said he has contracted with Vanderbilt University for a survey of the burial ground. It is set to take place next week. He said, "Unless we have rain, ... (click for more)

One Of Broad Street's Last Large Undeveloped Sites Sells For $4,550,000; New Car Wash Also Acquired

One of the largest remaining undeveloped tracts along South Broad Street has sold for $4,550,000. It is at 3008 Broad St., which is just north of Wendy's. A homeless camp was recently removed from the level site. The sale was from attorneys Marvin and Ronnie Berke to Chattanooga to Hutton Chattanooga Broad Llc. The same purchasers also bought a fairly new car wash at ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Did ‘Duty’ Fade?

I get a huge kick when others share their opinions with me and, as you can see in a letter to me that shares these ‘opinion’ notes today, Franklin McCallie is very special. He shares my urgent plea that we all get vaccinated, and mirrors my wince when people take advantage of “my rights.” As I read his letter and, yes, I share many more values with my liberal friend than he would ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)


