 Friday, August 6, 2021 79.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 206 More Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths

Friday, August 6, 2021

Hamilton County had 206 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 48,394.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 520 in the county.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,013, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,861 active cases. 

There are 138 patients hospitalized and 28 in intensive care units. Fifteen more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 74 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 914,110 Friday with 3,925 new cases. There were 29 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,827, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,490 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 70 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.525 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 870,395, which is 95 percent

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,357 cases, up 10; 13 deaths, up 1

Bradley County:  15,953 cases, up 57; 157 deaths

Grundy County: 1,913 cases, up 16; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,490 cases, up 16; 50 deaths

Meigs County: 1,484 cases, up 4; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,207 cases, up 14; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,567 cases, up 15; 83 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,880 cases, up 5; 30 deaths

Knox County: 54,323 cases, up 182; 663 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 94,638 cases, up 399; 972 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 107,773 cases, up 646; 1,753 deaths, up 9


August 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Son Forgot Where He Left Car After Night Out On The Town; Drunk Man At The Door Is Problem On Shannon Avenue

August 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 6, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 206 More Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths


A woman told police that she had loaned her vehicle to her son and that upon speaking with him, he told her the vehicle was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings,120 Market St. She told police she had ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE 1703 EAST 26TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 206 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 48,394. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 520 in the county. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Son Forgot Where He Left Car After Night Out On The Town; Drunk Man At The Door Is Problem On Shannon Avenue

A woman told police that she had loaned her vehicle to her son and that upon speaking with him, he told her the vehicle was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings,120 Market St. She told police she had checked all around that location and did not find it. She said she also called in to Hamilton County Dispatch to see if her vehicle had been towed. She said she had spoken with her son, but ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE 1703 EAST 26TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) --- BELL, CONAN L 4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vax 4 Cash, Say What? - And Response

Vax 4 Cash sweepstakes? Really? Is this a joke? I beg the question to our fine government officials, do you really think a sweepstakes with the slightest chance to win some money is going to bring the unvaxed to the vaccination table? Throwing taxpayer money at a problem, in typical politician fashion, is not the solution. The unvaxed are unvaxed for a lot of reasons, reasons ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S QUIZ 1. Who was the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty? A. Aphrodite. B. Calliope. C. Athena. D. Calypso. 2. Which alcoholic drink is made from the leaves of the agave plant and gets its name from an area around a Mexican city? A. Tequila. B. Singani. C. Chicha. D. Kasiri. 3. What does the Q in IQ stand for? A. Quantity. B. Quorum. C. Quality. D. Quotient. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Harvest 11 Runs On Agriculture Night; Beat Trash Pandas 11-1

Fans strolling into AT&T field on Friday night were greeted by a host of cuddly creatures usually found on farms, with a half-dozen or so goats milling around outside the gates on “Agriculture Night”. Inside the stadium’s walls were the farm teams of a different kind, headlined by their starting pitchers Ryan Smith and Connor Curlis. A monster fourth inning propelled the Lookouts ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Looking Back At 1964 Tokyo Olympics -- And All The Activity In Chattanooga At The Time

As someone who loves a variety of sports and cultural geography, I have once again thoroughly enjoyed all the fascinating storylines of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, despite the empty stadiums and somewhat lower TV viewer ratings due to the pandemic. The excitement has included American Allyson Felix winning an inspiring bronze medal in the 400-meter dash in track at the age ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors