Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 206 More Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 206 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 48,394.



There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 520 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,013, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,861 active cases.



There are 138 patients hospitalized and 28 in intensive care units. Fifteen more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 74 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 914,110 Friday with 3,925 new cases. There were 29 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,827, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,490 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 70 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.525 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 870,395, which is 95 percent

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,357 cases, up 10; 13 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 15,953 cases, up 57; 157 deaths



Grundy County: 1,913 cases, up 16; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,490 cases, up 16; 50 deaths



Meigs County: 1,484 cases, up 4; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,207 cases, up 14; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,567 cases, up 15; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,880 cases, up 5; 30 deaths



Knox County: 54,323 cases, up 182; 663 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 94,638 cases, up 399; 972 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 107,773 cases, up 646; 1,753 deaths, up 9