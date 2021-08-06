Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



a. MR-2021-0117 Chaudhari Group Investments, LLC c/o Skip Pond (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of an open alley and unopen right-of-way west of the 700 block of Central Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, Schedule II – Speed on Through Streets.PLANNINGc. 2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)f. 2021-0114 KA Management (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2511 Jenkins Road from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for denial by Planning)g. 2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2021-0111 Pond Holding MLK @ Palmetto Series 4 LLC c/o Skip Pond (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. 2021-01 No. 21-STVR-73 Abigail Moreland. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-73 for property located at 1605 Read Avenue. (District 7) (Deferred from 08-03-2021)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 and a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Friends of the Zoo, Inc., in substantially the forms attached, to extend the term for an additional period of six (6) months to the date of March 17, 2022. (District 8)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award up to $80,000.00 in program income generated from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s (THDA) housing program to Chattanooga Property Group, LLC, to assist with rehabilitating two affordable rental units located at 2602 and 2602 1/2 14th Avenue. (District 9)MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tiffany Bell to the Beer and Wrecker Board for District 9 with a term expiration of July 31, 2022.e. A resolution to declare Chattanooga a World War II Heritage City. (Revised)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Robert Roberts, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-20-017-202, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Dugout and Scorestands Replacements, for the decreased amount of $16,114.35, to release the remaining contingency amount of $30,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $212,835.68. (District 4)g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to enter into an agreement with and accept a donation from the Chattanooga Design Studio of multiple elements installed at Patten Porch, in the amount of $93,278.67. (Districts 7 & 8)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-18-010-201, Brannon Avenue Drainage Improvements, to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, in the contract amount of $769,506.00, plus a contingency amount of $76,950.00, for an amount not to exceed $846,456.00. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), for Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No. D-18-002-201, Gravity Sewer Relocation – former Harriet Tubman Homes Site, for an increased amount of $34,546.99, to release the remaining contingency amount of $85,453.01, for a revised contract amount of $1,294,646.09. (District 8)j. A resolution authorizing year two (2) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket contract(s) to supply Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation, Materials, and Maintenance for various City properties, per Resolution No. 30301, with the followingvendors: (1)CircadianConsulting,LLC;(2)DavisKeeOutdoor,LLC;(3) Hickory Hardscapes, LLC; and (4) Sweeping Corporation of America, for the renewal of the one (1) year blanket contracts for horticultural and green infrastructure services estimated at $1 million total annually for all four (4) vendors for use by Public Works – Water Quality.k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2, for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for the renewal of year two (2) of the four (4) year term blanket contract, for the increased amount of $33,620.00, for a revised contract amount of $316,907.00.l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant from EPB to support the Regional Resilience Planning Project, for a total amount of $5,000.00; and to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Stantec, relative to the Regional Resiliency Planning Project, for an increased amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $210,000.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proclamation - Second Presbyterian 150th Church AnniversaryBy Chip HendersonOrder of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Worksa. MR-2021-0117 Chaudhari Group Investments, LLC c/o Skip Pond (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of an open alley and unopen right-of-way west of the 700 block of Central Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, Schedule II – Speed on Through Streets.PLANNINGc. 2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)f. 2021-0114 KA Management (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2511 Jenkins Road from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for denial by Planning)g. 2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2021-0111 Pond Holding MLK @ Palmetto Series 4 LLC c/o Skip Pond (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



a. MR-2021-0117 Chaudhari Group Investments, LLC c/o Skip Pond (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of an open alley and unopen right-of-way west of the 700 block of Central Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)



b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, Schedule II – Speed on Through Streets.



PLANNING



c. 2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



d. 2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



e. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)

2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)



f. 2021-0114 KA Management (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2511 Jenkins Road from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for denial by Planning)



g. 2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



h. 2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)



i. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



j. 2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



k. 2021-0111 Pond Holding MLK @ Palmetto Series 4 LLC c/o Skip Pond (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



a. 2021-01 No. 21-STVR-73 Abigail Moreland. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-73 for property located at 1605 Read Avenue. (District 7) (Deferred from 08-03-2021)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 and a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Friends of the Zoo, Inc., in substantially the forms attached, to extend the term for an additional period of six (6) months to the date of March 17, 2022. (District 8)

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award up to $80,000.00 in program income generated from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s (THDA) housing program to Chattanooga Property Group, LLC, to assist with rehabilitating two affordable rental units located at 2602 and 2602 1/2 14th Avenue. (District 9)



MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tiffany Bell to the Beer and Wrecker Board for District 9 with a term expiration of July 31, 2022.

e. A resolution to declare Chattanooga a World War II Heritage City. (Revised)

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Robert Roberts, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-20-017-202, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Dugout and Scorestands Replacements, for the decreased amount of $16,114.35, to release the remaining contingency amount of $30,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $212,835.68. (District 4)

g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to enter into an agreement with and accept a donation from the Chattanooga Design Studio of multiple elements installed at Patten Porch, in the amount of $93,278.67. (Districts 7 & 8)

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-18-010-201, Brannon Avenue Drainage Improvements, to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, in the contract amount of $769,506.00, plus a contingency amount of $76,950.00, for an amount not to exceed $846,456.00. (District 8)

i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), for Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No. D-18-002-201, Gravity Sewer Relocation – former Harriet Tubman Homes Site, for an increased amount of $34,546.99, to release the remaining contingency amount of $85,453.01, for a revised contract amount of $1,294,646.09. (District 8)

j. A resolution authorizing year two (2) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket contract(s) to supply Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation, Materials, and Maintenance for various City properties, per Resolution No. 30301, with the followingvendors: (1)CircadianConsulting,LLC;(2)DavisKeeOutdoor,LLC;(3) Hickory Hardscapes, LLC; and (4) Sweeping Corporation of America, for the renewal of the one (1) year blanket contracts for horticultural and green infrastructure services estimated at $1 million total annually for all four (4) vendors for use by Public Works – Water Quality.



k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2, for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for the renewal of year two (2) of the four (4) year term blanket contract, for the increased amount of $33,620.00, for a revised contract amount of $316,907.00.

l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant from EPB to support the Regional Resilience Planning Project, for a total amount of $5,000.00; and to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Stantec, relative to the Regional Resiliency Planning Project, for an increased amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $210,000.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Proclamation - Second Presbyterian 150th Church Anniversary

By Chip Henderson

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works

a. MR-2021-0117 Chaudhari Group Investments, LLC c/o Skip Pond (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of an open alley and unopen right-of-way west of the 700 block of Central Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, Schedule II – Speed on Through Streets.

PLANNING

c. 2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)



2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

d. 2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

e. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)

2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)



f. 2021-0114 KA Management (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2511 Jenkins Road from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for denial by Planning)

g. 2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

h. 2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

i. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



j. 2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

k. 2021-0111 Pond Holding MLK @ Palmetto Series 4 LLC c/o Skip Pond (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for Community Development to enter into a new agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) in order to expend the balance of previously awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, in the amount of $87,666.00.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

b. A resolution authorizing the Department of Information Technology’s Chief Information Officer to renew the second year of the agreement with Applications Software Technology, LLC (AST) regarding statements of work relating to the Master Services Agreement for ERP – Oracle implementation, hosting, maintenance, and support services for Fiscal Year 2022, for an amount not to exceed $2.5 million.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.