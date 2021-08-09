District 9 County Commission Race Shaping Up By 2 Contenders Who Were Passed Over And Compromise Candidate Who Got Appointment

A District 9 County Commission race is shaping up next year involving two finalist candidates for the recent open seat and the compromise candidate who got it.

Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse were among the finalists when the commission went to replace Chester Bankston, who moved to Florida.

But neither could manage to get a majority on the then eight-member commission.

The panel fell back on Steve Highlander, who had been serving District 9 on the school board.

Mr. Eversole, Mr. Moorhouse and Commissioner Highlander have all filed notice with the election office that they are starting to raise money for the race. They have each named a campaign treasurer.