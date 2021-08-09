Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 In ICU And 146 New Cases; Tennessee Has 6 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 146 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 48,824.



There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 522 in the county. It is reported they were both women, one black and the other race unknown, and one was age 61-70 and the other was age 71-80.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,270, which is 95 percent. There are 2,032 active cases.



There are 144 patients hospitalized and 40 in intensive care units. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 75 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 923,520 Monday with 2,183 new cases. There were six more deaths reported, for a total of 12,844, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,719 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 97 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.572 million across the state.



