Body Found In Charleston, Tn. Last Thursday Is Identified As Carissa Hamby, 32, Of Cleveland

Monday, August 9, 2021

A body found last Thursday near Charleston, Tn., has been identified as that of Carissa Diane Hamby, 32, of Cleveland.

 

That day at approximately 11:50 a.m., it was reported that a body was discovered in a field near the 2000 block of Lower River Road.

 

Due to the conditions of the remains at the time of discovery, the age and sex could not be confirmed. On Monday, the completion of an autopsy and examination of other forensic evidence confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Ms.

Hamby.

 

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with assistance from the Bradley County Medical Examiner and the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

 

No further details are available to be released at this time. 

 

Anyone with information related to this investigation please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 728-7337. 


