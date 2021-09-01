Hamilton County COVID Hospitalizations Jump To Record 321; 2 More Deaths And 226 New Cases; Tennessee Has 9,419 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 226 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total of cases in the county is now 55,040.

There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 557 in the county. It is reported it was one man and one woman, both white, both age 71-80.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached 321 in Hamilton County - up in a day from 280. This is the largest count to date of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Hamilton County. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 106 Hamilton County inpatients and 67 patients are in ICU.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 50,977, which is 93 percent. There are 3,506 active cases.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,061,228 Wednesday with 9,419 new cases. There were 32 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,518, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,343 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 80 more than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 9.152 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 965,523, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,840 cases, up 34; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 18,416 cases, up 186; 161 deaths



Grundy County: 2,187 cases, up 30; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,614 cases, up 98; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,784 cases, up 16; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,562 cases, up 24; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,610 cases, up 48; 84 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,317 cases, up 43; 30 deaths



Knox County: 62,422 cases, up 580; 709 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 104,737 cases, up 589; 1,006 deaths



Shelby County: 125,579 cases, up 797; 1,883 deaths, up 5