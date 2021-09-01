Olivier LeMaitre Chosen As New CEO Of Chattanooga Community Kitchen

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has named Olivier LeMaitre as the next CEO of the organization. He replaces Jens Christensen, who went to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga as their president and CEO in April.



Mr. LeMaitre served as the CEO of the Tim Kelly group of companies in Chattanooga, as well as the VP of Sandler Training. He has also served as a consultant, specializing in restructuring small businesses and maximizing their organizational leadership, management and financial potential.



Mary Jayne Allen, chair of the Community Kitchen’s board of directors, said, “On behalf of the

board, I’m delighted to welcome Olivier LeMaitre as our next CEO. He brings excellent

leadership skills and experience - and is committed to continuing the important mission and

ministry of the Community Kitchen as we serve the hungry and homeless folks in our

community.”



Mr. LeMaitre has also worked in nonprofits during his career and looks forward to leading an

organization that aligns with his personal values and mission to serve others.

Bill Wilkerson, board member and leader of the search committee for the new CEO, stated, “Among Olivier's many strengths, we were especially impressed with his sense of calling to the role, which he

described as a mission, not a job. He also brings diverse leadership experience from both the

corporate and nonprofit sectors - a mix we were seeking. These things combined with his focus

on internal team leadership were qualities we highly valued in our search.”



The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has been serving the needs of those in the community

experiencing homelessness since 1982. Its mission is to meet the most basic needs of hungry,

homeless and vulnerable people in the community, while offering a clear path to self-sufficiency.