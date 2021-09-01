National Guard Helping Out At Erlanger With COVID Overflow

The National Guard will be helping out with the overflow of COVID-19 patients at Erlanger Health System.

Erlanger officials said, "The National Guard will be arriving at Erlanger in the next 24 hours to assist with non-clinical duties and provide relief to our associates during this latest surge of COVID-19 cases in our region.

"The 30 members being deployed to Erlanger will serve in non-clinical roles at Erlanger Baroness and East Hospitals on a 14-day assignment. The National Guard members will aide our staff by assisting with Ambassador duties and other non-patient related assignments.

"We cannot thank our men and women in uniform enough for serving our country as well as our local communities during this very difficult time.

"Our system continues to see exponential growth in COVID hospitalizations and we encourage the community to do your part to help relieve this stress by masking, practicing good hand hygiene and getting vaccinated.”