National Guard Helping Out At Erlanger With COVID Overflow

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The National Guard will be helping out with the overflow of COVID-19 patients at Erlanger Health System.

Erlanger officials said, "The National Guard will be arriving at Erlanger in the next 24 hours to assist with non-clinical duties and provide relief to our associates during this latest surge of COVID-19 cases in our region.

"The 30 members being deployed to Erlanger will serve in non-clinical roles at Erlanger Baroness and East Hospitals on a 14-day assignment. The National Guard members will aide our staff by assisting with Ambassador duties and other non-patient related assignments.

"We cannot thank our men and women in uniform enough for serving our country as well as our local communities during this very difficult time.

"Our system continues to see exponential growth in COVID hospitalizations and we encourage the community to do your part to help relieve this stress by masking, practicing good hand hygiene and getting vaccinated.”


Olivier LeMaitre Chosen As New CEO Of Chattanooga Community Kitchen

Bounty Hunter Charged With Ordering Pair To Put 13-Year-Old Through "Boot Camp" At Bradley Central Campus

Police Investigate Murder Of Therapy Counselor Found Dead Tuesday


The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has named Olivier LeMaitre as the next CEO of the organization. He replaces Jens Christensen, who went to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga as their ... (click for more)

The boss who authorities said sent two men to put a 13-year-old boy through "boot camp" on the campus of Bradley Central High School has been arrested. The men who were employed by Scorpion ... (click for more)

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Ringgold Police Department are investigating the murder of 54-year-old Glenn Fraser, a therapy counselor, who was found deceased Tuesday afternoon in his ... (click for more)



Olivier LeMaitre Chosen As New CEO Of Chattanooga Community Kitchen

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has named Olivier LeMaitre as the next CEO of the organization. He replaces Jens Christensen, who went to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga as their president and CEO in April. Mr. LeMaitre served as the CEO of the Tim Kelly group of companies in Chattanooga, as well as the VP of Sandler Training. He has also served as a consultant, ... (click for more)

Bounty Hunter Charged With Ordering Pair To Put 13-Year-Old Through "Boot Camp" At Bradley Central Campus

The boss who authorities said sent two men to put a 13-year-old boy through "boot camp" on the campus of Bradley Central High School has been arrested. The men who were employed by Scorpion Fugitive Recovery of Cleveland, Tn., were arrested earlier. They said they had acted on Bounty Hunter Dawn Renee Williams’ instructions. On Wednesday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office ... (click for more)

Support Pay Increases For CPD Officers

Government's first responsibility is to protect its citizens from criminal mischief and violence. In the next several weeks, the Chattanooga City Council will vote on Chattanooga City Mayor Tim Kelly's proposed budget which includes pay raises for Chattanooga Police Department officers. I applaud Mayor Kelly for his stance on this issue and urge the Council to make sure our police ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

It’s soggy; my garden has sloshed underfoot as I take my first-of-the month walk on this September 1st, and rightly so. In August we got 2 ½ times the average monthly rainfall and that doesn’t include the last 48 hours of soakings from Hurricane Ida. This, of course, means a healthy crop of orchids and onions to distribute with Labor Day six days away: AN ORCHID to Becky Barnes, ... (click for more)

On The Shoulders of a Giants: Sewanee Football Wants to Win in the Trenches

Sewanee’s campus is almost haunting, with its gothic architecture and woodland setting reminiscent of an old-time castle in a 1930s horror movie. Opposing teams may come to dread making the trip up Monteagle Mountain if Sewanee’s talented athletes can take what they’ve done in practice into gameday. Every D-III defensive line on their schedule will have to contend with monstrous ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Counting On "Whole New Me" From Strapping Quarterback Transfer

Josh Heupel refers to the different position groups comprising Tennessee’s football team as if he’s a teacher and the players are convening in classrooms. The Vols’ first-year head coach uses the term “room” regularly in discussing these different units. Heupel referenced UT’s quarterbacks in that manner on Monday, when he announced Joe Milton III had been chosen from the three ... (click for more)


