City Plans $5.5 Million Bond Issue For Various Projects

The city plans to issue $5.5 million for a variety of projects.
The bonds are for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of
Alton Park Connector
Bridge Maintenance - Standifer Gap
Community Center Improvements
Fire Training Center Upgrade Planning and Design
Goodwin Road Segment 4/Hamilton Place Blvd.
Greenway Farm Conference Center
Law Enforcement Training Center
Lynnbrook Park
Roadway Slope Failure
Station 15 Replacement (addition)
Traffic Signal Infrastructure Maintenance and
Transit Stop