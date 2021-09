Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDERETE, JOE ERIC

115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

4294 HIGHWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST

298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARTER, JAMES NELSON

4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CLAUSIUS, MICHAEL JOSEPH

4605 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113017

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

DINOVO, PHILLIP MICHAEL

742 CHYANNE CIRCLE BEACH GROVE, 37108

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNCAN, DERRICK LYDARYL

2929 OLD FRANKLIN RD APT 1008 ANTIOCH, 37013

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FLETCHER, MARY ANN

1076 HOUSE SIMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

GABRIEL-DE LEON, MELVIN

2516 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GALLAGHER, BRIAN MICHAEL

7927 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE UNKNOWN, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

GUMAER, SCOTT L

9421 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---HARRIS, JAYLEN RASHAD2224 E 86TH CT MERRILLVILLE, 464107266Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HARRIS, TITUS DEVANTE1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAWKINS, CLIFFORD DANIEL47 CEDAR TRADE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DIAZEPAM---HERNANDEZ-OROZCO, JORGE510 GENTRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HESS, JOHN DAVID727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---HUBBARD, QUARDARIUS DEWAYNE2005 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043127Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HUYNH, THOM VAN344 CELESTIAL LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---LAMBAS, PARISA M5112 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULT---MATHIS, LATOYA MICHELLE864 WHEELER AVE Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---MIDDLEBROOKS, ASHANTI2131 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLER, EDWARD DESHAWN381 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 307362003Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---MITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORE, JAMES CALVIN936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD E58 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL2702 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVING---PERRY, LINDA SUE2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000---PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT---PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE1402 SOUTH THOMAS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---SANCHEZ-BRAVO, ALFREDO306 LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHUBERT, ANDREA NICOLEUNKNOWN SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH MAILBOX---SPANGLER, ANDREW KEVIN715 GOLDEN PLACE APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TATE, LORETTA SHAVONNE318 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH428 FAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37342Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPOSSESSION OF XANAX---THOMAS, TIA DENISE5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LEE2866 FERN LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)---WALKER, LAURA MARIE1521 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEAKLEY, TREY D9449 DAYTON PIKE APT 528 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODWARD, AMANDA ANN7014 MCCUTCHEON RD #241 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY