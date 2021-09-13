Katherlyn Geter Will Not Seek Re-Election In County Commission District 5

Katherlyn Geter said Monday she will not run for a second four-year term for District 5 County Commissioner.

She said, "After much prayer and consideration, I write to announce that I will not be seeking re-election for Hamilton County Commission - District 5. This decision was not easy, but it is necessary. The past year and a half have shown many things to all of us individually and collectively as people, one of which is to be kinder, not only to others but also to ourselves.

"Three years ago, District 5 elected me to be their representative on the Hamilton County Commission, with a victory that signified new beginnings and that our votes really do matter. It has been an honor and a blessing to be your representative on the Commission. I want D5 to know that leadership matters.

"My journey is not over. I’m not going anywhere. I love D5 and my heart is one of service. I am simply taking the necessary time for myself and my family.

"In doing so, I will continue to be present in D5 working alongside many of you regarding the issues that continually need to be addressed within our communities. I plan on partnering with community members, leaders, and stakeholders to strengthen our communities and grow them for future generations. D5 remember, leadership is more than just a name on a sign, a title, and a position; leadership is about serving. If we are to have true change, a viable future for my children, your children, and our grandchildren then we need policy, organizing and process.

"It’s important for us to keep in mind as we think about our next representative for D5, the past is like using the rear-view mirror in our cars, it’s good for us to glance back, to recognize what was, to see how far we have come. However, if we stare too long, if we are not careful, we can miss what is ahead of us. Let us continue to work together to move our district and communities forward.

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey with me. Thank you D5 for seeing my heart and my will to be a Champion of Change."

Greg Beck, former District 5 commissioner who was narrowly defeated by Ms. Geter four years ago, is running again.