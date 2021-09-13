 Monday, September 13, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Katherlyn Geter Will Not Seek Re-Election In County Commission District 5

Monday, September 13, 2021

Katherlyn Geter said Monday she will not run for a second four-year term for District 5 County Commissioner.

She said, "After much prayer and consideration, I write to announce that I will not be seeking re-election for Hamilton County Commission - District 5. This decision was not easy, but it is necessary. The past year and a half have shown many things to all of us individually and collectively as people, one of which is to be kinder, not only to others but also to ourselves. 

"Three years ago, District 5 elected me to be their representative on the Hamilton County Commission, with a victory that signified new beginnings and that our votes really do matter.

It has been an honor and a blessing to be your representative on the Commission. I want D5 to know that leadership matters.

"My journey is not over. I’m not going anywhere. I love D5 and my heart is one of service. I am simply taking the necessary time for myself and my family. 

"In doing so, I will continue to be present in D5 working alongside many of you regarding the issues that continually need to be addressed within our communities. I plan on partnering with community members, leaders, and stakeholders to strengthen our communities and grow them for future generations. D5 remember, leadership is more than just a name on a sign, a title, and a position; leadership is about serving. If we are to have true change, a viable future for my children, your children, and our grandchildren then we need policy, organizing and process.

"It’s important for us to keep in mind as we think about our next representative for D5, the past is like using the rear-view mirror in our cars, it’s good for us to glance back, to recognize what was, to see how far we have come. However, if we stare too long, if we are not careful, we can miss what is ahead of us. Let us continue to work together to move our district and communities forward. 

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey with me. Thank you D5 for seeing my heart and my will to be a Champion of Change."

Greg Beck, former District 5 commissioner who was narrowly defeated by Ms. Geter four years ago, is running again.

 


September 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Threatened Her With A Power Tool; Man Kicked Off Greyhound For Not Wearing A Mask

September 13, 2021

2 Women Arrested In East Ridge With Stacks Of Stolen Mail

September 13, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Market Street said a man threatened her with a power tool. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man she alleged threatened her. It was not a man, but a woman. No power tool was ... (click for more)

Two women have been arrested in East Ridge after stacks of stolen mail were found in their vehicle. An officer said he saw a suspicious vehicle parked at the Mapco on Ringgold Road. He said ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Threatened Her With A Power Tool; Man Kicked Off Greyhound For Not Wearing A Mask

A woman on Market Street said a man threatened her with a power tool. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man she alleged threatened her. It was not a man, but a woman. No power tool was found. Witnesses on scene stated that the woman was just yelling at everyone. Police transported the woman back to her residence at Patten Towers. * * * A man on Michael Lane said his ... (click for more)

2 Women Arrested In East Ridge With Stacks Of Stolen Mail

Two women have been arrested in East Ridge after stacks of stolen mail were found in their vehicle. An officer said he saw a suspicious vehicle parked at the Mapco on Ringgold Road. He said it matched the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in mail theft in East Ridge the day before. The officer said Andrea Nicole Shubert, 38, was the driver and Geraldine Marie ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 2021 Ig Nobel Prizes

I have long been a huge fan of the Ig Nobel Prizes, an annual ceremony based on scientifically grounded principles that make you laugh due to their silliness but to also think because each is proven very solidly a serious scientific research paper. The 2021 Awards, always presented at Harvard, were announced Thursday night and each recipient was awarded a cash gift for the first ... (click for more)

Sports

UTK Score Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)

Abby Rector Has 300th Collegiate Kill As Bryan Volleyball Defeats Bluefield

Former Hixson High star Abby Rector surpassed her 300th collegiate kill with a new career-high of 17 at the Bryan College Volleyball team defeated Bluefield on the road. Bryan dropped the first two sets, 23-25 and 27-29, and appeared the be on their way to a potential sweep. However, the flip switched heading into Set 3, and the team fought to win another close set 26-24. Bryan ... (click for more)


