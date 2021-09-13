2 Women Arrested In East Ridge With Stacks Of Stolen Mail

Two women have been arrested in East Ridge after stacks of stolen mail were found in their vehicle.

An officer said he saw a suspicious vehicle parked at the Mapco on Ringgold Road. He said it matched the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in mail theft in East Ridge the day before.

The officer said Andrea Nicole Shubert, 38, was the driver and Geraldine Marie Phipps, 35, the passenger.

A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana cigarette in the driver side door, several grams of meth, baggies and a scale.

There was a stack of mail from different locations in the Chattanooga area in between the driver and the center console. More stolen mail was found in a backpack.

Police said Ms. Phipps also had a meth pipe hidden in her bra.

Ms. Shubert said she had been going into mail boxes and stealing mail to get money to put on her boyfriend's books at jail.

Ms. Shubert is charged with theft of property, tampering with mailboxes and drug counts. Ms. Phipps is charged with drug counts and criminal conspiracy.

East Ridge Police said the items confiscated were taken to the property division.