Tyner Bible History Teacher Facing Rape Charge

A Bible history teacher at Tyner Middle Academy has been charged with rape.

Kadarius Desean Scott, 23, was suspended without pay by the school system.

A woman who was listed as a former girlfriend of Scott said he came into her bedroom and forced himself on her after he came over for dinner on Sept. 6.

She said she told Scott they should return to the living room, but she said he refused and closed the bedroom door.

The woman said Scott forcibly removed her clothes and had sex with her though she continued to tell him no.

She said after Scott left he texted her, "I am sorry. I just got ahead of myself. just want to make love to you and hold you. . . just want to be there."

The woman was with detectives two days later when a call was made to Scott that was recorded. Scott said, "I went too far, which I shouldn't have." Asked why he would force himself on her, he said, "I don't know. I am sorry. I know sorry doesn't mean that it is OK."

Scott is also charged with aggravated kidnapping.