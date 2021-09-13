Signal Mountain Man Charged With Running Over 2 Men After Argument At Convenience Store

Ryan Clark Walls, 45, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment after police said he ran over two people at Mr. Zips at 860 Mountain Creek Road.

Police said based on video footage, Walls was seen arguing inside the store with a man and a woman. As they exited the store the argument escalated. Walls was seen getting into his silver GMC pickup truck and pulling a gun out of the center console and aiming it at the two victims.

Police said Walls was then seen pumping gas into his truck. Shortly after leaving the gas pumps he was seen striking both victims with his pickup truck.

The man and woman were transported to Erlanger by ambulance.

Officers used the license tag seen on the pickup truck in the video to track down Walls on Signal Mountain. He told police he did point a pistol at the victims and said it was "only a BB gun". He said he did hit the man and woman with his truck, but said he was in fear of his life when doing so because they were hitting the hood of his truck. Police said there was no evidence of his claims.

He also said he was in fear, which is why he pointed the gun at the man and woman. Police said it was to be noted that after he pointed the gun at them, he stayed to pump gas into his truck.

He was placed into custody and transported to Silverdale jail.