Deangelo Ballard Charged With Gunning Down Edward Melton In Incident Partially Caught On Video

Monday, September 13, 2021
Deangelo Ballard
Deangelo Ballard

Deangelo Ballard has been charged with gunning down 38-year-old Edward Melton on West Main Street after portions of the incident were caught on video.

Ballard, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

On Aug. 3 at 12:45 a.m., police were summoned to 747 W. Main on a report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from life-threatening wounds. He was taken to Erlanger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had been shot multiple times.

A detective found multiple shell casings in front of the residence. Witnesses said a man approached the victim and shot him multiple times.

Video from a Chattanooga Housing Authority camera showed a black Honda Accord pull into the parking lot and a man wearing a white shirt get out from the passenger side. He walked in grass toward the residence, then shots could be heard.

The man ran back to the Honda and got back in the passenger side. 

The vehicle had damage to the passenger side rear window with a white covering.

The vehicle was seen on Poplar Street and 14th Avenue.

Two days later, the Honda was located at 2544 6th Ave. It was towed for processing.

Witnesses said Transquil Jenkins and a third individual were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses said it was Ballard who got out of the Honda and carried out the murder.

 

 

 


