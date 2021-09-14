 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


House Candidate Jelks Has No Comment On Rape Allegation; Resigns As Vice Chairman Of The County Democratic Party; Coonrod Backs Women Making Allegations

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her.

He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised not to comment."

He did, however, resign as vice chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party.

Mr. Jelks has not been charged with any crime, but Chattanooga Police are investigating the case.

A woman on Sunday filed a report against him that was being checked out by police.

The Democratic candidate is running against Republican Greg Vital for the seat once held by Rep. Mike Carter.

The election is Tuesday.

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she met with the alleged rape victim on Sunday and was supporting her.

Ms. Coonrod said, "This year, powerful male politicians across the nation have fallen from grace as a consequence of their past indiscretions coming to light. Since the start of the Me-TooMovement, senators, congressmen and other elected officials have been publicly held to account by the voices of women and those who support them. Nevertheless, this pattern of patriarchal, dominant behavior is not just limited to high offices - it is happening in our own back yard. Allegations of rape and sexual misconduct have been leveled against an up-and-coming leader of the Hamilton County Democratic Party. 

"As a survivor of sexual assault, I choose to believe women who speak out against their perpetrators until there is proof otherwise. The decision to come forward about such a deeply painful and personal event is not only difficult, but it is terrifying. In times like these, my thoughts and empathy go out to the alleged victims as they begin the journey of healing and reclaiming the power that was so brutally taken from them. 

"Some have posed the question, 'How can you believe them without infallible proof?' We must remember that justice is blind. This is the Democratic Party’s moment to rise to the occasion by standing for true democratic values and supporting women. In this case, supporting women means listening when they come forward, advocating for them in the process and creating a safe zone where these values can flourish. As for the Hamilton County Democratic Party, there is an obligation to cultivate this so that victims are not discouraged from sharing their stories. And as painful as it, the women who are making these allegations must be willing to come forward openly with these accusations. 


"The Democratic Party that I know, and love would not shy away from this moment. This is the time for those who lead this party to truly lead. Leadership is not a characteristic that shows up only during the good, but also the bad. The testament of an honest leader is being able to make tough decisions during tough times, and in tough times like these, an unpopular decision is often best for the moral good. I know what it feels like to place your faith in something or someone and then that something or someone does not live up to your expectations. Though I hope at this moment, good-hearted people will not be disappointed, and we will witness resolute leadership. 

 

"We have a chance here in Hamilton County to exemplify what it means to truly be a democrat. We have a chance to take a stance against gendered violence and uphold the core principles claimed by modern Democrats. 

 

"This is our test. Will we pass it?"


September 14, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 13, 2021

Board Hires Same Firm That Brought Bryan Johnson To County Schools To Help Pick His Successor

September 13, 2021

Multiple Shots Fired As Vehicles Drive On East Brainerd Road Just Off I-75


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARDEN, WILLIAM CLYDE 1005 GIPPENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

The County School Board voted Monday to hire the same firm that brought Supt. Bryan Johnson to Chattanooga to help pick his successor. The board vote 7-2 to hire Buffkin/Baker for the search. ... (click for more)

Multiple shots were fired as two vehicles drove along East Brainerd Road just off I-75 on Saturday night. A citizen with a law enforcement background said he was driving to his home in that ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARDEN, WILLIAM CLYDE 1005 GIPPENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR --- BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND 2449 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FIRST DEGREE MURDER ... (click for more)

Board Hires Same Firm That Brought Bryan Johnson To County Schools To Help Pick His Successor

The County School Board voted Monday to hire the same firm that brought Supt. Bryan Johnson to Chattanooga to help pick his successor. The board vote 7-2 to hire Buffkin/Baker for the search. It had a $63,000 price tag for a full search, and also offered to vet candidates at $2,000 per candidate. The charge for candidates not making it past the initial step would be $500. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Chaplain’s Memory

When America was attacked this time 20 years ago, Jim Jenkins was a Navy chaplain assigned to a group of Coast Guard chaplains and, as fate would have it, they were immediately deployed to New York City’s ground zero, where each was desperately needed. There were 3,000 casualties amidst soul-shaking circumstances – indeed – and the fact Chaplain Jenkins ministered to hundreds of ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Fluid At UT

Josh Heupel answered a question regarding Tennessee’s quarterback situation on Monday with a passing thought. How ironic – for now anyway. The Vols’ first-year head coach dismissed without elaborating any connection between the prevailing uncertainty at the position and adversity. Heupel then said “multiple factors” will determine who starts against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. ... (click for more)

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors