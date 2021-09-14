House Candidate Jelks Has No Comment On Rape Allegation; Resigns As Vice Chairman Of The County Democratic Party; Coonrod Backs Women Making Allegations

Police Seeking Anyone Who May Have Witnessed Chattanooga Man Being Attacked By Gang On Downtown Street

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said they have contacted a man who was attacked by a gang near the riverfront on Sunday and are now seeking the public's help in identifying the attackers. Police said, ... (click for more)