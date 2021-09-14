 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Walker County Hoping To Get 800 New Jobs; County Had Been Competing Against Site In Mexico

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Walker County, Ga., is hoping to get 800 new jobs, members of the county's Development Authority were told on Tuesday.

Robert Wardlaw, development director, said if the deal goes through the announcement will come from the state, telling the name of the company and details of the project.

He said talks with the firm are ongoing and no final decision has been made.

He said Walker County officials have been dealing with the prospect from before the start of COVID-19, and it has been delayed by the pandemic.

Mr. Wardlaw said the company had been deciding upon either Walker County or a location in Mexico, but county officials were recently told it could be located in the county with 35 workers on site by the fourth quarter of the year.

It is due to ramp up to 210 employees in 2022 and to 800 by 2023, he stated.

Mr. Wardlaw said the total of workers is about twice what was initially projected.

He said, "This is a big deal. It is significant. The governor is directly involved."

Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Commission chairman, said, "The state has been competing on the international level on this project."

Mr. Whitfield said it is envisioned that the large number of employees will come from within the county, but also from neighboring counties. He said, "I was surprised how many people from Chattooga County work in Walker County." 


September 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Has Tools Stolen From His Buggy At Family Dollar; Road Rage Incident Ends In Racial Slurs

September 15, 2021

Boyd Says Commission Should Withhold Funds For DA Pinkston's Wife

September 15, 2021

AG Slatery Joins Effort Opposing Federal Control Of States' Elections


A man at the Family Dollar at 2038 South Willow St. told police someone had taken his tool bag containing tools and his identification. He said he left the items in his buggy outside of the business. ... (click for more)

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said the county should withhold county funds being used to pay Melydia Clewell, the wife of District Attorney Neal Pinkston. Ms. Clewell works in the DA's office. ... (click for more)

In a letter to congressional leaders, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and 22 other attorneys general warn that legislation under consideration in Congress would allow the United ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Has Tools Stolen From His Buggy At Family Dollar; Road Rage Incident Ends In Racial Slurs

A man at the Family Dollar at 2038 South Willow St. told police someone had taken his tool bag containing tools and his identification. He said he left the items in his buggy outside of the business. He first believed it was individuals that go by the name Rachel and Lamar. He told police he spoke with Lamar and changed his mind, saying "Doogy" in a burnt orange sedan might have ... (click for more)

Boyd Says Commission Should Withhold Funds For DA Pinkston's Wife

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said the county should withhold county funds being used to pay Melydia Clewell, the wife of District Attorney Neal Pinkston. Ms. Clewell works in the DA's office. He said DA Pinkston told commissioners during budget hearings in May that county funds would not be used to pay any of his relatives. Ms. Clewell's brother also works in the DA office. Some ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Look To Create Game-Changing Plays For Tennessee Tech Matchup

With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign. After evaluating ... (click for more)

Mocs Prepare For Trip To Kentucky

The 22nd-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed into the lion’s, er Wildcats den this weekend. The squad heads north to Lexington, Ky., for a meeting with SEC leader Kentucky. The Mocs are fresh off a dominant defensive performance in a 20-0 triumph at North Alabama while UK is the lone 1-0 team in the SEC defeating Missouri 35-28 at Kroger Field. Both squads pride themselves ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors