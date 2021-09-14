Circuit Court Judge Justin Angel Seeks Re-Election

Circuit Court Judge Justin C. Angel announced he is seeking re-election to the bench in 2022. Judge Angel was elected in 2014, and presides over civil and criminal matters as well as jury trials in the 12th Judicial District. That district is comprised of Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Rhea, Marion, Franklin and Grundy Counties.

Judge Angel said, “It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve our judicial system as a Circuit Court Judge. I was humbled by the overwhelming support and votes in 2014, and I’m respectfully asking the citizens of the 12th Judicial District for their encouragement and votes in 2022."

Judge Angel has presided over several high profile cases, including homicide trials. In 2019 Judge Angel ordered the release of Adam Braseel, who was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for a 2006 murder in Grundy County, which drew national attention to the issue of wrongful convictions and injustice.

As a Circuit Court judge for the past seven years, Judge Angel has held a variety of positions both statewide and locally. He has twice served on the Executive Committee for the Tennessee Judicial Conference. He is a current member of the state Courtroom Security and Courtroom Technology committees. In 2020, Judge Angel was instrumental in securing $300,440 in grants to the 12th Judicial District for courtroom technology upgrades districtwide, as well as enhanced security measures for all district courtrooms. This new technology helped the courts to operate virtually during the pandemic, it was stated.

Judge Angel has served as the Presiding Judge of the 12th district, and is the current President of the 12th Judicial District Bar Association.

He said, “I hope to continue my work and life’s dedication to the law and justice for another term as a Circuit Court Judge.”

Judge Angel will be running in the Republican Primary in May of 2022, and the General Election in August of 2022 in the 12th Judicial District, Part III.