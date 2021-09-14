 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TDOT Contractor Completes 1st Phase Of I-75 At I-24 Interchange Modification In Chattanooga

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

TDOT contract crews have completed the phase one project of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification in Hamilton County on time and within budget.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. was the contractor for the $132.6 million dollar project that began construction in June of 2019 and was completed in August. The project contained 11 bridges, 17 retaining walls, one noise wall, several grading, drainage, ITS, and lighting improvements, and paving.

The project was constructed using analternative project delivery method known as design-build; it combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project – including design, right-of-way acquisition, regulatory permit approvals, utility relocation, and construction – into a single contract.

“The overwhelming success of this project was due in part to a well-defined project scope, timely communication efforts, and exceptional coordination at all levels,” said Commissioner Clay Bright. “TDOT continues to effectively utilize the design-build concept to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes. We’d also like to thank our many partners including the Georgia Department of Transportation, the City of Chattanooga, the City of East Ridge, C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc., Barge Design Solutions, Inc., Neel-Schaffer, and Thompson Engineering who were all instrumental in our success.”

The phase two project of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification has been funded for FY 2022-2023 and is expected to be under contract by the end of 2022, meaning drivers should see construction underway on phase two in Spring of 2023. Phase two will also be constructed using the design-build alternative delivery method. For more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras atwww.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts atwww.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


House Candidate Jelks Has No Comment On Rape Allegation; Resigns As Vice Chairman Of The County Democratic Party; Coonrod Backs Women Making Allegations

Blackburn Involved In Probe Into "Facebook Coverup Of Its Platforms’ Negative Impact On Teens & Children"

Man Who Was Downloading Child Pornography At Cleveland, Tn., Starbucks To Serve 10 Years In Federal Prison, Pay $3,000 Restitution


House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised ... (click for more)

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ranking Member and Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product ... (click for more)

A man who authorities say was downloading child pornography at a Starbucks in Cleveland, Tn., has been ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison. Albert Todd Taylor must also pay $3,000 ... (click for more)



Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Chaplain’s Memory

When America was attacked this time 20 years ago, Jim Jenkins was a Navy chaplain assigned to a group of Coast Guard chaplains and, as fate would have it, they were immediately deployed to New York City’s ground zero, where each was desperately needed. There were 3,000 casualties amidst soul-shaking circumstances – indeed – and the fact Chaplain Jenkins ministered to hundreds of ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Fluid At UT

Josh Heupel answered a question regarding Tennessee’s quarterback situation on Monday with a passing thought. How ironic – for now anyway. The Vols’ first-year head coach dismissed without elaborating any connection between the prevailing uncertainty at the position and adversity. Heupel then said “multiple factors” will determine who starts against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. ... (click for more)

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)


