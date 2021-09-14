Chattanooga Felon Found With AM15 Rifle After Police Chase Is Sentenced To 80 Months In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man with a felony record who was found with an AM15 rifle after a police pursuit has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison.

Antwain Edmonds appeared before Judge Travis McDonough after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 15, 2020, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a car driven by Edmonds in Chattanooga. He sped away and the trooper pursued. The pursuit ended when Edmonds crashed his vehicle. He was then apprehended after a foot chase.

An AM15 rifle was found in the vehicle next to the driver’s seat. Edmonds had been the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Edmonds had previously been convicted of at least one felony offense.