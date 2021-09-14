Man Who Was Downloading Child Pornography At Cleveland, Tn., Starbucks To Serve 10 Years In Federal Prison, Pay $3,000 Restitution

A man who authorities say was downloading child pornography at a Starbucks in Cleveland, Tn., has been ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison.

Albert Todd Taylor must also pay $3,000 in restitution to a group that works with child pornography victims.

An FBI Task Force officer received a tip about a man downloading child pornography from an IP address associated with the Cleveland Starbucks. The agent made several trips to the Starbucks and ultimately identified the perpetrator.

At the time, Taylor was on federal probation for a prior child pornography offense.

The officer approached Taylor, who admitted he had been caught in the act.

He turned over his digital tablet, which contained numerous child pornography images.