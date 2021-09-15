Lauren Hall Chosen As CEO At First Things First

 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

First Things First Chairman of the Board Mike Webb announced Wednesday that current FTF Interim CEO and former Communications Director Lauren Hall has officially been offered and accepted the CEO position. 

 

“After nine months of conducting a national search and vetting numerous qualified candidates, FTF’s Search Committee, Executive Committee and Board of Trustees unanimously and enthusiastically voted Lauren Hall as the right CEO to lead our next chapter,” said Mr.

Webb.

 

“Over the past four years in her role as communications director, we have seen the value of Lauren’s marketing expertise in carrying forward our organizational mission through new and innovative channels. As Interim CEO, she has clearly demonstrated her strength and talent in organizational leadership. The future is bright for FTF, and we believe families in the Chattanooga community and beyond will continue to receive invaluable relationship resources delivered in new and exciting formats.”

 

Since January 2021, Ms. Hall has served as Interim CEO and Communications Director after long-time CEO Julie Baumgardner accepted a position as Senior Director of Marriage at Chick-fil-A’s WinShape Foundation.

 

“I couldn’t be happier for the FTF team and for the community at large,” said Ms. Baumgardner. “Lauren’s proven leadership skills, ideas for growth and past experiences in her six years at the organization will serve everyone well and continue to push the mission forward. I am positive the best is yet to come.”

 

In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first began, FTF made the strategic decision to pause all face-to-face interaction and adapt all its resources to a digital format. Ms. Hall noted. “Since then, the organization’s reach has increased 95 percent year-over-year and some 12 million people have received help in preparing for married life, working through challenges in marriage and parenting children of all ages,” she said.

 

Ms. Hall saids the organization is slowly beginning to hold in-person events again. “As we offer more relationship-strengthening live experiences throughout Chattanooga, we will continue our online endeavors with full force as we’ve become a trusted name and resource for families around the world. I am thrilled and humbled to lead FTF into our third decade of outreach to an ever-growing global community, while proudly serving our hometown Chattanooga community that is the heart and roots of our organization.”

 

FTF is a Chattanooga-based nonprofit dedicated to helping people create happy, healthy, thriving relationships in every season of life. Founded in 1997 by a group of city leaders desiring to bring health and growth to local families, FTF has provided transforming relationship tools through in-person events and digitally to some 12 million people.

 


September 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Has Tools Stolen From His Buggy At Family Dollar; Road Rage Incident Ends In Racial Slurs

A man at the Family Dollar at 2038 South Willow St. told police someone had taken his tool bag containing tools and his identification. He said he left the items in his buggy outside of the business. He first believed it was individuals that go by the name Rachel and Lamar. He told police he spoke with Lamar and changed his mind, saying "Doogy" in a burnt orange sedan might have ... (click for more)

Boyd Says Commission Should Withhold Funds For DA Pinkston's Wife

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said the county should withhold county funds being used to pay Melydia Clewell, the wife of District Attorney Neal Pinkston. Ms. Clewell works in the DA's office. He said DA Pinkston told commissioners during budget hearings in May that county funds would not be used to pay any of his relatives. Ms. Clewell's brother also works in the DA office. Some ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Look To Create Game-Changing Plays For Tennessee Tech Matchup

With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign. After evaluating ... (click for more)

Mocs Prepare For Trip To Kentucky

The 22nd-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed into the lion’s, er Wildcats den this weekend. The squad heads north to Lexington, Ky., for a meeting with SEC leader Kentucky. The Mocs are fresh off a dominant defensive performance in a 20-0 triumph at North Alabama while UK is the lone 1-0 team in the SEC defeating Missouri 35-28 at Kroger Field. Both squads pride themselves ... (click for more)


