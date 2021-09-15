AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/15/21

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)