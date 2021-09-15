 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 72.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 274 New Cases And 352 Hospitalized

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more deaths from the coronavirus and 274 new positive cases on Wednesday. The case number is down from 384 on Tuesday. The total cases in the county now stands at 59,310.

The death total is at 589 in the county. The new deaths are reported to be two men and one woman; two white and one black; two age 41-50 and one age 51-60.  

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 352 in Hamilton County - up from 344 on Tuesday.

Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 119 Hamilton County inpatients and 90 patients are in ICU, down from 95 the day before.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 55,428, which is 93 percent. There are 3,293 active cases, down from 3,391 on Tuesday.

 


Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

Jailer Who Had Sex With Inmate Gets 5-Year Prison Sentence


The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A former jailer for the Murray County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced on Wednesday to serve five years in prison followed by 10 years on probation for the crimes of sexual contact with an inmate ... (click for more)



Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning Thursday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Everlywell mail-in PCR test kits, intended for ages 16 and older, are still available. To view the current availability of each test kit, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov ... (click for more)

Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches 1,173,584 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 77,118, which is an increase of 258 from the day before. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For Game Vs. Tennessee Tech Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against Tennessee Tech. This is UT’s third home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for noon in Neyland Stadium, and gates will open at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on Twitter for the latest updates on game information. ... (click for more)

Vols Look To Create Game-Changing Plays For Tennessee Tech Matchup

With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign. After evaluating ... (click for more)


