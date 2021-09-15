Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 274 New Cases And 352 Hospitalized

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more deaths from the coronavirus and 274 new positive cases on Wednesday. The case number is down from 384 on Tuesday. The total cases in the county now stands at 59,310.



The death total is at 589 in the county. The new deaths are reported to be two men and one woman; two white and one black; two age 41-50 and one age 51-60.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 352 in Hamilton County - up from 344 on Tuesday.

Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 119 Hamilton County inpatients and 90 patients are in ICU, down from 95 the day before.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 55,428, which is 93 percent. There are 3,293 active cases, down from 3,391 on Tuesday.