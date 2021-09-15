Authorities Warn Of COVID Related Scam





County authorities said they have received numerous reports concerning individuals going door-to-door posing as employees of the health department and presenting fake identification. They go on to explain the purpose of their visit is related to the COVID-19 virus. The person then proceeds to ask detailed health questions, including asking for social security numbers.This is a scam, officials said. The health department will only contact individuals regarding COVID-19 during a case investigation, or to conduct contact tracing. They will never visit a home in person, they will only call, and they will never ask for a person's social security number.When in doubt, never provide sensitive information over the phone or in person.Local law enforcement is aware of this scam, and an open investigation is ongoing.