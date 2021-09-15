Hospice Of Chattanooga Purchased By Care Hospice

Care Hospice, a multi-state provider, has assumed the operations of Hospice of Chattanooga and its four-state network.

Officials said, "For more than 40 years, Hospice of Chattanooga and their care partners in the four-state Alleo Health network have provided family-focused care meeting the medical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients and their loved ones.

"While the patient services will continue unchanged under Care’s stewardship, the Foundation Board which previously operated Hospice of Chattanooga (the “Foundation”) is transitioning to identify new opportunities to enhance community health care.

Carol Newton, board chair of the Foundation, said, “Care Hospice’s mission aligned with Hospice of Chattanooga’s therefore the family-focused care will remain consistent.

“This new opportunity afforded to us will provide additional financial resources to fill in specific health care gaps and over the next several months, we will be connecting with community partners to gain valuable information on investing in improved health care outcomes. The Foundation will carefully consider potential ways to have even greater impact in serving the community.”