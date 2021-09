Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO

2207 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BELL, KORA Q

7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BENEVENTINE, MICHAEL J

1311 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE

1615 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

---

DEML, WILLIAM ARTHUR

601 TIMBER RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

DIAL, TRAVIS C

4329 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

---

DONAHUE, IRISH LATONYA

4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

ESPINO, SERGIO FRAIRE

2903 DOTS CRESEN ROAD DALTON, 37021

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

---

EVANS, BRANDON FRANK

1970 COMPOUND COURT CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FARRIS, DAVID KEITH

1515 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

2438 HAVEN COVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FORSTER, APRIL N

267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE

---

GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE

201 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374192326

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HEARD, SCOTTY BRIAN

535 CHESTNUT RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37378

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE

3211 Blackhawk Trail East Ridge, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

HOLLAND, CORTEZ DANGELO

503 PHOENIX AVE Chattanooga, 374112812

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOLLAND, ROBIN LEANN

2836 Chapel Bend Dr Hixson, 373431873

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

3202 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE

6465 BROOKEMEADE CIRCLE HIXSON, 113749733

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

1600 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044316

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

JONES, BRITTANY DENAE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JONES, RICHARD THOMAS

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KHAIPO, UTAIWAUN B

3616 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KIRK, MARVIN LEE

1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEGG, TIFFANY ANN

4228 FORREST PLAZA DR.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LIVINGSTON, JOSH5005 DELAWARE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122913Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCLAUGHLIN, TYLER BLAKE186 SHOPE RIDGE RD RINGGOLD, 30767Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT---MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE2602 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, RANDY LEON8325 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOSES, COURTNEY LYNN225 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO6222 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEARSON, TRACY H5121 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RABY, BRENDA NICOLE10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL12850 WESLEY RIDGE LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANDERS, RENEE JANE476 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374034203Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE7834 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---SOKIL, TANYA YAROSLAVONA226 BRENTLY WOODS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214454Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE729 MANSION CIR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT511 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TUCKER, CHARLES FREDERICK3114 HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37380Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111905Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIUS-DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE---WILKES, REGINALD DARNELL5502 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILLIAMS, MARCUS DEVIN4213 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT CHILD SUPPORTNONSUPPORT CHILD SUPPORT---WOODS, CHRISTIAN DIONTE623 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YORK, BRANDON THOMAS7014 MCCUTCHEON RD #323 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY