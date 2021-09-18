Signal Mountain Locates Fugitive With Multiple Theft Warrants In Other States

Signal Mountain officers received information Friday about a possible fugitive from North Carolina living and working on Signal Mountain.

Paige Michael Summers was located on Timberlinks Drive by Lt. Daniel Fletcher and officer Jennifer Sullivan who subsequently utilized their in car technology to confirm that he was wanted in North Carolina on felony larceny and possession of stolen property charges and that North Carolina authorities would extradite him.

Further search found similar charges in Texas and Florida but those jurisdictions declined to extradite.

Further internet searches found indications of multiple victims in other jurisdictions which are being followed up on.

Summers was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he awaits extradition to North Carolina.