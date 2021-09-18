 Saturday, September 18, 2021 76.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Signal Mountain Locates Fugitive With Multiple Theft Warrants In Other States

Signal Mountain officers received information Friday about a possible fugitive from North Carolina living and working on Signal Mountain.

Paige Michael Summers was located on Timberlinks Drive by Lt. Daniel Fletcher and officer Jennifer Sullivan who subsequently utilized their in car technology to confirm that he was wanted in North Carolina on felony larceny and possession of stolen property charges and that North Carolina authorities would extradite him.

Further search found similar charges in Texas and Florida but those jurisdictions declined to extradite.

Further internet searches found indications of multiple victims in other jurisdictions which are being followed up on.

Summers was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he awaits extradition to North Carolina.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 17, 2021

Senator Blackburn Introduces Legislation To Designate 9/11 As A Legal Public Holiday


Signal Mountain officers received information Friday about a possible fugitive from North Carolina living and working on Signal Mountain. Paige Michael Summers was located on Timberlinks Drive

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, WILLIAM CORTNEY 1474 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced the September 11 Day Of Remembrance Act to designate 9/11 as a legal public holiday. “Twenty years ago, we watched as terrorists brutally ... (click for more)



Signal Mountain officers received information Friday about a possible fugitive from North Carolina living and working on Signal Mountain. Paige Michael Summers was located on Timberlinks Drive by Lt. Daniel Fletcher and officer Jennifer Sullivan who subsequently utilized their in car technology to confirm that he was wanted in North Carolina on felony larceny and possession of

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, WILLIAM CORTNEY 1474 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LIGHT LAW VIOLATION RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ALLEN, ANDRE ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Honor In Being Unvaccinated - And Response (5)

Amidst the constant bombardment of vaccination headlines and total blitz our politicians push to have Americans do nothing but fantasize the euphoric paradise that is a 100 percent vaccinated populous constantly – above any alternative priority – I feel obliged to come forward and explain why me, and many of my close friends, are not only choosing not to be vaccinated, but finding ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

“Be happy and before long, the Lord will give you a reason why.” * * * As most know, the funnies are not created by me but are shared in the emails that arrive each week. One delightful soul, let’s call him Joe, is unrivaled at the funniest jokes he shares week after week and look at the joy he shared this week. Some one-liners … * -- I was addicted to the hokey pokey... ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Win Over Braves, 4-2

Matt Lloyd put the barrel on the ball and flung the pitch all the way into the centerfield wall as the three stationary baserunners began their mad dashes around the infield diamond. Lorenzo Cedrola was the first to score, and Wilson Garcia followed behind him. Third baseman Robbie Tenerowicz sprinted home and tried to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The throw ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)


