Police Blotter: Police Help Woman Who Can't See Well Get Home; Woman Has Purse Stolen At Walmart

Police were dispatched to Hamill Road for an elderly woman having trouble driving her vehicle back to her residence at the John Calvin Apartments. The woman told police she could not see very well and had left to buy cigarettes when it was dark and was now having trouble getting back home. Police had the woman park her vehicle, due to the trouble she was having driving and for her safety and the community. Police assisted her to get to her residence.

A man on Elder Street told police he had last seen his 2017 BMW X5 at approximately 10:30 p.m. the night before. He said at 7:30 a.m. that day, he realized it had been stolen. He said the residence where he was is an Airbnb. He spoke with the owner/property manager of the residence, who sent video of the alleged suspects. Police observed a black male run around the vehicle and enter the passenger side. It appeared in the video that the camera began recording after one of the suspects had already entered the driver's side. This occurred around 1 a.m. The man contacted BMW, who tracked the vehicle to 1910 Market St. at a gas station. Police went to that location and recovered it. Police reviewed video surveillance at the gas station that showed four younger black males exit the vehicle and walk northbound on Market Street. Photos from the original theft, and the recovery have been attached to the report. Another officer on scene collected possible suspect finger prints from the infotainment center inside of the vehicle. Police contacted the owner and had police transport him to the scene. The owner contacted Yates Towing to tow the vehicle to BMW.

A woman on Lynnbrook Avenue told police that a woman in Charleston has threatened to "get her" and made multiple phone calls, texts and video messages threatening to harm her. She showed both officers the videos that the Charleston woman had sent her. However upon making the report she refused prosecution.

A woman on Market Street told police that a man was cursing and yelling in front of her building. She said she approached the man and told him to stop yelling and he started yelling at her. She said then the man came towards her and threatened her, saying he was going to beat her up. Police checked the area and did not locate the man.

Police received a phone call about a stolen vehicle at 782 Riverfront Pkwy. Police found a parked vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. Police ran the tag and confirmed the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC and returned to the owner.

A man told police while he was working at the Speedway, 2245 Hickory Valley Road, he walked into the bathroom. He said he had on his Apple Watch series 3 and took it off to wash his hands and put it in his pocket. He said he then washed his hands and left the bathroom. After a few minutes he reached in his pocket for his watch and realized it was not there. He then walked to the bathroom, looked in the area and did not see the watch. He said that he had been tracking the watch since he lost it and he found that it was tracking to a residence on W. 38th St all night. He asked if police could go make contact with the person there and retrieve his watch for him. Police made contact with a man at the address and he gave officers the watch back without any incident. The employee said that he only wanted his property back and did not want to press charges. The watch was returned to him.

A woman on Hurricane Creek Road told police that her mail was delivered yesterday between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. She said her mail was stolen from her mailbox. The mail stolen was a pair of shorts from Kohl's, a hospital bill and a USPS flyer.

A woman working at Staples, 5450 Highway 153, told police that the other day she reported an issue with some homeless people who are staying behind her business. She said she took out the trash and noticed the homeless people still on scene and she wanted them to leave. The homeless people left without incident.

A woman on High Street told police that while she was staying with a friend last week someone broke into her 2011 Lexus RX350 and stole her two gym bags and the contents of them. She said she thought her vehicle was locked, but found no sign of forced entry.

A worker at Chattanooga Trailer & Rental, 7445 Lee Hwy., told police that two license plates on rental trailers had been damaged. He said he needs a report to get the license plates replaced.

An employee at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St., told police that he found a man on the property sleeping in their garden area. He said he wanted the man to be trespassed from the property. Police found the man in the CARTA garage sleeping on a bench and informed him that he is trespassed from the Choo Choo and that if he were to return he would be subject to arrest.

A woman on Amnicola Highway told police that her father lost his TN driver's license and she wanted to help him report it. She said that her father did not speak English, but said that he lost his ID at some point over the last few days, but is unsure where. The man requested that it be reported as lost in case any future issues were to arise.

A woman called police from 1001 Airport Road. She told police she just landed from LA and was in a verbal disorder with her boyfriend. She said that he left on foot and she would like a ride home. I then transported her to her address on North Natchez Road.

A man on Long Street told police he had a car jack outside and someone took the jack and left the area. He said he believes the person was shown on his camera, but he could not see the suspect on camera at the time he called police. The man was told to notify the police if he obtained a video of the incident.

A woman told police her vehicle, a 2008 Red Honda Accord, was broken into outside of the Pickle Barrel Bar, 1012 Market St., and items stolen from within between the hours of 6:45-9:45 p.m. She said her car window was busted and glass scattered on the seat. She said her wallet ($5) was taken with $20 inside along with a Social Security, ID and bank card. Also taken were a Nintendo Switch ($400) and a MacBook Air ($900). The woman did not wish to press charges if a suspect was located.

A couple on Thomas Lane asked police to stand by while they gathered their belongings from a woman's house to keep the peace. They were able to gather all of their belongings without incident.

A woman told police she last saw her purse around 10 a.m. the day before while she was loading her car in the parking lot at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. She said it was in a buggy beside her. She was turned away at the time and when she turned back around a few minutes later, it was gone and someone had evidently snatched it as they walked by. She said she contacted Walmart that night and no one had turned it in, and she was told that they haven’t seen anything on the camera either. She later found out that there was a charge for $471.74 on her Wells Fargo debit card and the money had been sent to a Cash App account. Also, some of the money was used for Door Dash orders.