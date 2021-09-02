September 2, 2021
Police responded to a disorder on Lavender Trail where a woman said that when she got home from work, her ex-boyfriend was in her bed. He is on the lease but moved out and now lives in Huntsville. ... (click for more)
A reward of $10,000 is being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire at the old train station, 90 Railway ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Police responded to a disorder on Lavender Trail where a woman said that when she got home from work, her ex-boyfriend was in her bed. He is on the lease but moved out and now lives in Huntsville. He got into a verbal argument with the woman and angrily left, saying he was going back to Huntsville. She texted him in front of the officer, saying that he was to have no contact of ... (click for more)
A reward of $10,000 is being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire at the old train station, 90 Railway Lane, in Trenton on Wednesday.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said, "The fire originated on the ramp leading to the front door on the exterior of the building. The ... (click for more)
First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall.
Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile.
I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart.
Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)
For a great many physicians who have studied and practiced at the acclaimed University of Alabama-Birmingham medical school and hospital Dr. Peter Pappas is considered to be the “gold standard” on infectious disease in the entire Southeastern United States. Just recently he was asked about the effectiveness of masks in K-12 classroom by the Mountain Brook (Birmingham) School Board. ... (click for more)
Sewanee’s campus is almost haunting, with its gothic architecture and woodland setting reminiscent of an old-time castle in a 1930s horror movie. Opposing teams may come to dread making the trip up Monteagle Mountain if Sewanee’s talented athletes can take what they’ve done in practice into gameday. Every D-III defensive line on their schedule will have to contend with monstrous ... (click for more)
When Wilson Garcia hits a home run, he doesn’t bother with fly balls that barely clear the wall. His round-trippers often scrape the sky and land 400-plus feet from home plate. His top of the fifth blast in the second game of the doubleheader was such a no-doubter that Birmingham’s center fielder just turned and watched as it flew over his head.
The Chattanooga Lookouts (51-48) ... (click for more)