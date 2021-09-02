Georgia Has 131 More Coronavirus Deaths, 6,074 New Cases
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 131 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,936.
There are 6,074 new cases as that total reaches 1,103,756 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 73,777, which is an increase of 243 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 7,097 cases, up 59; 71 deaths; 281 hospitalizations, down 1
Chattooga County: 2,884 cases, up 22; 68 deaths; 202 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,575 cases, up 12; 14 deaths; 65 hospitalizations
Walker County: 8,136 cases, up 77; 85 deaths, up 1; 316 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 17,285 cases, up 107; 249 deaths, up 2; 842 hospitalizations