WWTA Raising Sewer Rate By 9.8% Effective Oct. 1

The Hamilton County Water & Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) is raising the sewer use rate by 9.8 percent effective Oct. 1. 

Officials said, "The WWTA is in the process of entering into a Consent Decree (CD) with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).  The Consent Decree is a negotiated legal settlement and work plan to reduce excessive sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) in Hamilton County. The WWTA has been working with the EPA for over five years to develop a CD work plan that will be both affordable and provide compliance with the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.  

"The WWTA is not alone in the need to renew wastewater infrastructure.  There are a number of other metropolitan areas across the state of Tennessee who currently have Consent Decrees with the EPA.  

"The WWTA will be required to spend over $200 million on rehabilitation projects in the wastewater system in the coming years.  These investments will benefit the residents of Hamilton County by protecting the environment and providing for economic growth. Another benefit will be increased compliance with federal and state laws and fewer fines from the regulatory authorities. 

"Unfortunately, these benefits come at a cost so higher wastewater rates are necessary. 
The WWTA is working to secure additional funding sources, but the majority of the funding will come directly from WWTA ratepayers.  Because of this, the sewer use rate will increase by 9.8% on October 1, 2021.  Customers with a water meter size that is less than one inch that do not use more than 2,054 gallons of water per month will not be affected by the increase." 

WWTA Commissioners said, “We understand the impact of rate increases on our customers and do not take this lightly.  The reality is that we have no choice.”

Over the coming months, the WWTA will publicize rehabilitation projects and post regular updates on social media as well as through traditional media platforms. WWTA Commissioners want customers to know why these investments are being made, where they are being made, and how they will serve customers both now and in the future, it was stated. 



Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

Judge Puts Down Permanent Injunction, Names Receiver In John Woods "Massive Ponzi Scheme"

Georgia Has 131 More Coronavirus Deaths, 6,074 New Cases


Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

A federal jury, following a three-day trial, convicted Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, Tn., of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at a clinic he owned in Manchester. Following the jury’s verdict, Allen was taken into custody. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., before Judge Travis McDonough. Allen faces up to 20 years ... (click for more)

Judge Puts Down Permanent Injunction, Names Receiver In John Woods "Massive Ponzi Scheme"

A federal judge in Atlanta has named a receiver and put down a permanent injunction in the case involving Chattanooga native John Woods, who the Securities and Exchange Commission said carried out a "massive Ponzi scheme." The injunction "restrains and enjoins Woods and Horizon from dissipating, concealing, or transferring any assets which could be the subject of an order ... (click for more)

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Masks Essential

For a great many physicians who have studied and practiced at the acclaimed University of Alabama-Birmingham medical school and hospital Dr. Peter Pappas is considered to be the “gold standard” on infectious disease in the entire Southeastern United States. Just recently he was asked about the effectiveness of masks in K-12 classroom by the Mountain Brook (Birmingham) School Board. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Ready for Detroit City

The premier rivalry in NISA will be on display Saturday night when the Chattanooga Football Club faces Detroit City FC at Finley Stadium. DCFC sits atop NISA with a 3-1-0 record, while Chattanooga FC is right behind them at 2-0-1 during Fall play. While Detroit has been ruthless so far, defender Shaun Russell says the boys in blue have what it takes to bring down the champs. ... (click for more)

On The Shoulders of a Giants: Sewanee Football Wants to Win in the Trenches

Sewanee’s campus is almost haunting, with its gothic architecture and woodland setting reminiscent of an old-time castle in a 1930s horror movie. Opposing teams may come to dread making the trip up Monteagle Mountain if Sewanee’s talented athletes can take what they’ve done in practice into gameday. Every D-III defensive line on their schedule will have to contend with monstrous ... (click for more)


