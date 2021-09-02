 Friday, September 3, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

Thursday, September 2, 2021

A federal jury, following a three-day trial, convicted Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, Tn., of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at a clinic he owned in Manchester.

Following the jury’s verdict, Allen was taken into custody.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., before Judge Travis McDonough. Allen faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of conviction.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Allen was a nurse practitioner who distributed oxycodone not for a legitimate medical purpose outside the course of professional practice and used his clinic for unlawful drug distribution. Specifically, the evidence showed that through his clinic, Volunteer Family Medical, he wrote controlled substance prescriptions for more than 15,000 pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships, and a male patient who later passed away.

Allen was convicted of one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and six counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Acting U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee; Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico of the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Derrick Jones of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG); and Director David Rausch of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) made the announcement.

The FBI, HHS-OIG, and TBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Brooks of the Eastern District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney Emily Petro of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section represented the United States at trial.


September 3, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 2, 2021

Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

September 2, 2021

Judge Puts Down Permanent Injunction, Names Receiver In John Woods "Massive Ponzi Scheme"


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, MARK DANIEL 933 SAND CAY WEST VENICE, 34285 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern OTHER --- BOLES, ... (click for more)

A federal jury, following a three-day trial, convicted Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, Tn., of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at a clinic he owned in ... (click for more)

A federal judge in Atlanta has named a receiver and put down a permanent injunction in the case involving Chattanooga native John Woods, who the Securities and Exchange Commission said carried ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, MARK DANIEL 933 SAND CAY WEST VENICE, 34285 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern OTHER --- BOLES, CHRISTINA BLAKEMORE 832 MCROY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOG AT LARGE VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS --- ... (click for more)

Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

A federal jury, following a three-day trial, convicted Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, Tn., of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at a clinic he owned in Manchester. Following the jury’s verdict, Allen was taken into custody. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., before Judge Travis McDonough. Allen faces up to 20 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Vaccine Mandates!

The need for skilled nurses in America has never been as great. The staffs at every hospital are stretched rubber-band tight and in Hamilton County (Chattanooga), it is so awful that the National Guard is being called out to “shore up our troops.” But the better trust is Chattanoooga’s largest hospital – locally owned Erlanger - is perfectly situated in an otherwise “perfect storm” ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Rolls Past Outmanned Bowling Green, 38-6, With New Fast-Paced Heupel Offense

Running backs Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each turned in 100-yard nights, as Tennessee scored four touchdowns on the ground and rushed past Bowling Green, 38-6, to open the Josh Heupel era in victorious fashion. With a crowd of 84,314 enjoying the opening contest of the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field, and the 125th season of Vol football, the Big Orange ... (click for more)

Austin Peay Spoils Home Opener For Football Mocs

Chattanooga’s Mocs had a chance to make a statement against a better-than-average opponent at Finley Stadium Thursday night, but it never happened. There had been a lot of pre-season hype about how many veteran players were returning and just how good these Mocs might be, but they left more questions than answers after falling to the Austin Peay Governors by a 30-20 final on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors