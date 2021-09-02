Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

A federal jury, following a three-day trial, convicted Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, Tn., of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at a clinic he owned in Manchester.

Following the jury’s verdict, Allen was taken into custody.



Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., before Judge Travis McDonough. Allen faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of conviction.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Allen was a nurse practitioner who distributed oxycodone not for a legitimate medical purpose outside the course of professional practice and used his clinic for unlawful drug distribution. Specifically, the evidence showed that through his clinic, Volunteer Family Medical, he wrote controlled substance prescriptions for more than 15,000 pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships, and a male patient who later passed away.

Allen was convicted of one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and six counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice.



