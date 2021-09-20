Road Closings Announced Due To Flooding

Various roads have been closed, due to flooding and wires and trees down.

The following locations are closed or have limited access:

Davidson Road at Gunbarrel is closed due to flooding. The automatic flood protection gates and lights are down. Do not go around the gates even if the road looks clear. The road must be inspected prior to reopening.

3641 W Road

7500 Lee Highway

1900 Dodson Ave

Standifer Gap Road at Autumn Chase Drive

7700 Min Tom Road

919 Gadd Road

5200 Browntown Road

2000 E 20th Street

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN PLACE



The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Chattanooga while a Flash Flood Watch is in place until Monday at 8 p.m.

Roads will incur localized flooding as heavy rains persist and area creeks and rivers are overwhelmed.

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 423 643-6311. If after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525.







Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads.

View CDOT's map of events and road closuresfo r full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.

