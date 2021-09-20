 Monday, September 20, 2021 73.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Road Closings Announced Due To Flooding

Monday, September 20, 2021

Various roads have been closed, due to flooding and wires and trees down.

The following locations are closed or have limited access:

  • Davidson Road at Gunbarrel is closed due to flooding. The automatic flood protection gates and lights are down. Do not go around the gates even if the road looks clear. The road must be inspected prior to reopening.
  • 3641 W Road
  • 7500 Lee Highway
  • 1900 Dodson Ave
  • Standifer Gap Road at Autumn Chase Drive
  • 7700 Min Tom Road
  • 919 Gadd Road
  • 5200 Browntown Road
  • 2000 E 20th Street

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.

 

FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN PLACE

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Chattanooga while a Flash Flood Watch is in place until Monday at 8 p.m.

Roads will incur localized flooding as heavy rains persist and area creeks and rivers are overwhelmed.  

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 423 643-6311. If after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525.

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads.

View CDOT's map of events and road closuresfor full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.


 


September 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

September 20, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 20, 2021

Chattanooga Man Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence In Killing Outside Dalton Pub


A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 26-year-old Chattanooga man has been given a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a killing outside a Dalton, Ga., pub. Devon Rapheal ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was just enjoying the evening air. The vehicle was a tan Honda Accord that was identified as hers. Police conducted a brief field interview and obtained an updated address and phone number. The ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 3-1 Over Visiting North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves welcomed North Carolina FC to CHI Memorial Stadium, the den, Saturday night looking to get back to winning ways. In a shift to the starting XI, the Red Wolves changed it up by bringing in Ronaldo Pineda to play at right back with Jonathan Ricketts shifted out to the left. The first half started out with both sides growing into the game well, but neither side managed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors